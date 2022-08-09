scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

For Ukrainians abroad, war has also meant a flowering of identity

The war has brought global attention to Ukraine’s often little-known history, politics, culture and even pop music, but in Italy, many Ukrainians said the war also changed their relationship to their roots, and sometimes, to the country they live in.

By: New York Times | Italy |
August 9, 2022 12:12:28 pm
For Ukrainians abroad, war has also meant a flowering of identity Ukrainian refugees wait for a train to continue their journey after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at Przemysl Glowny train station in Przemysl, Poland April 20, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Written by Emma Bubola

The Ukrainian gymnastics star leapt and pirouetted across the floor of a sports hall in northern Italy to the rhythm of a popular Ukrainian war song, as dozens of young Italian girls in chignons watched in awe.

Evelina Toffoletti, a gymnastics coach who had accompanied her students to the master class, a fundraiser for Ukraine, joined the thunderous applause.

“We did not know there was this technical primacy in Ukrainian gymnastics,” she said. “Now we see it.” She added, “They are here.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Italy had the largest Ukrainian community in Western Europe even before the war, but the Russian invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin, and the fierce Ukrainian resistance have turned the spotlight on the country and led to the emergence of a stronger Ukrainian expatriate community and a national identity that had been invisible to many.

“Our people were rediscovered,” said Olena Samoylenko, the organizer of the gymnastics master class, who was born in Ukraine but has lived in Italy for the past 22 years.

Read |Fighting around Ukrainian nuclear plant heightens safety fears

The war has brought global attention to Ukraine’s often little-known history, politics, culture and even pop music, but in Italy, many Ukrainians said the war also changed their relationship to their roots, and sometimes, to the country they live in.

Advertisement

Some Ukrainians said that in the past, they often found themselves explaining to Italians that they were not Russians, or that they were not Muslim. Now, Milanese gather to watch documentaries about Ukrainian independence heroes, waiters serve zucchini flowers to Romans at a restaurant whose walls are decorated with the paintings of a Ukrainian artist, and even a small village in the Ligurian Alps resonates with the music of a Ukrainian violinist.

As Ukrainians in Italy fought back worries, a sense of powerlessness and sometimes of guilt, the patriotism that has bolstered the fighting spirit in Ukraine was spilling over into the country’s diaspora, bringing a sense of pride to many here and a desire to engage with charities and other groups that aid Ukrainians in Italy and back home.

“Now I realized that there are many Ukrainians,” said Marina Sorina, who has been living in the northern Italian city of Verona, for 27 years and has been relentlessly organizing in her community since the war began. “People who had put aside their Ukrainian identity stepped up.”

Advertisement

Her Ukrainian association, Ukrainian Mallows, has tripled its membership since the war started. For the first time the community has its own Ukrainian Orthodox parish church, with a refugee priest, in the crypt of a Catholic church by the city’s Roman arena.

For those who, like Sorina, have always proudly embraced their roots, the war has strengthened their national allegiance and made it more vocal. For others, it brought a new awareness.

“If there is something I learned from this situation it is to be proud of my origins,” said Antonina Bekysh, 18, who was born in Italy to Ukrainian parents. “Unfortunately it took me this period to realize that.”

Bekysh, who also lives in Verona, said that previously she would say that she was of Ukrainian origin to only close friends or when it was essential, but was reluctant to disclose her roots in large groups or with people she did not know.

“It was this fear of being judged,” she said. “Ukrainians were seen as someone from a lower class.”

Advertisement

Ukrainians began moving to Italy in the late 1990s to escape post-Soviet unemployment and inflation, but the influx increased steeply in the 2000s following regularization programs in Italy that legalized migrant workers, helping to meet the growing demand for personal care workers in that country’s aging society. Since the war began in late February, Italy has welcomed 150,000 Ukrainian refugees, many joining relatives who already lived there.

Even before the invasion, most of the 230,000 Ukrainians in Italy were women; though more educated than the average immigrant from outside the European Union, most work with families, caring for older people and children, according to Italy’s labor ministry.

Advertisement

Bekysh’s grandmother came to Italy to work as a caregiver in the 1990s because her husband was sick and they needed money. A few years later, Bekysh’s parents moved here to build a better future. Her father started working as a salesman in a shop, then opened his own business selling food products from Eastern Europe.

Unlike her parents, Bekysh speaks in a northern Italian accent with no trace of Ukrainian inflection, which, when she feared being stereotyped, allowed her to avoid mentioning her foreign roots. “It felt like they would see me in a different manner,” she said of non-Ukrainians.

Advertisement

The war, and Ukraine’s resistance, did away with any hesitancy. She started organizing, volunteering, speaking to crowds and to reporters, the colors of Ukraine wrapped around her neck. “Didn’t really plan on becoming an anti-war activist, but here we are,” reads her Instagram bio, followed by a gold and blue flag.

Serena Parekh, a professor of philosophy at Northeastern University in Boston, saw the dynamic Bekysh described as part of a wider pattern. While Ukrainians have been spared from much of the racism and discrimination Black migrants endure in Europe, she said they face many stereotypes that other economic migrants are subjected to.

“Whiteness is a social construct,” she said. “It means a social privileged group. There’s a way in which Ukrainians were kind of on the outside of that.”

The war, she said, changed that. “Many around the world started to admire the courage of Ukrainians who stayed and fought. This in a way changed people’s perception of them from outsiders to Europe to ‘one of us.’”

Samoylenko said she had always prided herself of being a Ukrainian “success story,” with her own gymnastics club and job as an instructor. She had invited Ukrainian gymnasts to give lessons in Italy even before the war, but now interest has grown, she said, and the perspective has generally shifted.

“Now when you say Ukrainian, one does not necessarily think ‘caregiver,’ but of a people who are defending themselves with their own hands,” she said. “The image has changed.”

Maryna Shutyuk, 25, who was born in Ukraine but has lived in Italy for more than 10 years, feels a stronger desire to exhibit her national pride. Now, she finds herself wearing her embroidered Ukrainian shirts at her family’s hotel, where she works as a receptionist. Before the war, she would do so only rarely, usually, for religious holidays she celebrated with other Ukrainians.

The shirts, she said, are “starting to become fashionable.”

Shutyuk also joined the Ukrainian association in Verona set up by Sorina, who said the increase in the Ukrainian population was contributing to a growing number of cultural centers, services and events focused on that community.

Perceptions from those outside the Ukrainian community are also changing, she said.

“Before when you said you were Ukrainian they would tell you, ‘My grandma’s helper is also Ukrainian,’” Sorina said. “Now they look at you with respect.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 12:12:28 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

5

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
One-two many member cabinets
One-two many member cabinets
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement