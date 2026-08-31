Nepal still searching for over 930 buried in hydropower tunnels

Nepal Army personnel rescue two people from a flood-hit hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa as search operations continue for others still trapped. (Image: Facebook/ PMO Nepal)

An estimated 933 people are still trapped in tunnels beneath 11 hydropower electric projects across Nepal, most of which are along the Bhotekoshi-Trishul river corridor devastated by the August 26 flash flood.

Many of the plants are in Rasuwa district, which is near the border with Tibet, and in neighbouring Nuwakot. Authorities believe many of the missing are either trapped inside silt‑filled tunnels or have been swept downstream.

Details about the missing or trapped workers is sketchy at this time, but data compiled by US broadcaster CNN suggests the majority – over 570 – are from the Upper Trishuli 1 project, with another 122 from the Upper Trishuli 3B facility.