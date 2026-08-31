Nepal still searching for over 930 buried in hydropower tunnels

Many of the plants are in Rasuwa district, which is near the border with Tibet, and in neighbouring Nuwakot. Authorities believe many of the missing are either trapped inside silt‑filled tunnels or have been swept downstream.
Details about the missing or trapped workers is sketchy at this time, but data compiled by US broadcaster CNN suggests the majority – over 570 – are from the Upper Trishuli 1 project, with another 122 from the Upper Trishuli 3B facility.
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The CNN report also quoted Mohan Shakya, a spokesperson for Nepal’s Ministry of Energy, on Sunday morning as saying holes had been drilled into some tunnels to ensure a supply of oxygen and to supply food and water.
Hydropower Project / Site
Missing (approx.)
Notes
Upper Trishuli‑1
576
Largest cluster; Korea‑led project (Doosan/KOEN). Many feared trapped in tunnels or buried near weir/base camp.
Upper Trishuli‑3B
122
Major construction workforce along Bhote Koshi–Trishuli corridor.
Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project
93
Significant damage reported at project site.
Upper Trishuli‑3A
42
Part of Upper Trishuli cascade in Rasuwa/Nuwakot.
Langtang River
42
Project on Langtang river system in flood‑affected district.
Chilime
8
Existing plant; tunnel access reported as extremely difficult.
Melung River
7
—
Rasuwa–Bhotekoshi
4
Smaller project in flood‑affected district.
Middle Trishuli Ganga
2
—
Trishuli Hydropower Project
1
—
Devighat Hydropower Project
1
Older plant on Trishuli river.
Total (approx.)
900
Figures as provided; subject to change as rescue operations continue.
Source: CNN.
The Express aggregated data from multiple sources, including the Nepali government and global news reports, to arrive at a similar conclusion.
The two Upper Trishuli projects account for over 700 missing people.
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Hydropower Project
Capacity (MW)
Missing (approx.)
Notes
Upper Trishuli‑1
216
~500+
Largest cluster; Korea‑led project (Doosan/KOEN). Many feared trapped in tunnels or buried near weir/base camp.
Upper Trishuli‑3B
37
~213
Major construction workforce along Bhote Koshi–Trishuli corridor.
Rasuwagadhi
111
~93
Significant damage reported at project site.
Upper Trishuli‑3A
60
~42
Part of Upper Trishuli cascade in Rasuwa/Nuwakot.
Langtang Khola
—
~42
Capacity not specified in initial reports.
Rasuwa–Bhotekoshi
—
4
Smaller project in flood‑affected district.
Melung Khola
—
7
—
Middle Trishuli
—
2
—
Trishuli Hydropower Plant
—
2
—
Trishuli 3B Hub Substation
—
16
Substation linked to Trishuli projects.
Chilime
—
8
Existing plant; tunnel access reported as extremely difficult.
Devighat
—
1
Older plant on Trishuli river.
Rasuwa Distribution Center
—
1
Support/operations staff.
Total (approx.)
—
~933
Figures from IPPA/NDRRMA‑linked reports as of ~30 Aug 2026; subject to change.
Source: Nepal’s Independent Power Producers’ Association (IPPA) and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), as reported by Al Jazeera, Reuters and other major outlets (data as of ~30 August 2026).
And nearly 180 others are missing across the Rasuwagadhi, Upper Trishuli 3A and Langtang Khola projects.
In a macabre race against time, rescue teams are working with experts from India and China to save as many as possible. But access to these tunnels has been compromised by the wall of mud and boulders that swept down the valley, causing cave-ins in each shaft.
Nepal has intensified rescue efforts to free hundreds of people trapped inside tunnels at hydropower projects, including the Trishuli-3A site, following Wednesday’s flash floods.
Pictures and videos shared by rescue teams show earth-moving equipment digging through tonnes of mud and rock, and working through the night. In one video Nepalese soldiers – deployed in large numbers to boost rescue ops – shine torchlights into a pit dug so rescuers can crawl into one tunnel.
WATCH: Video released by authorities show rescue teams at Trishuli hydropower project in Nuwakot district working to reach those stranded inside tunnels. At least 933 workers are believed to be trapped at around half a dozen hydropower projects in Nepal https://t.co/DvIGCdOMKmpic.twitter.com/DTn804v7R5
“A large amount of debris has been deposited and that poses a big challenge…,” Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet told Reuters. “Our main focus is on opening the tunnels.”
Four Chinese tunnel rescue experts who arrived in Nepal aboard two Y-20 large transport aircraft of the #PLA Air Force headed straight to the disaster zone after landing in Kathmandu, #Nepal, to join rescue operations at a tunnel site in the northern district of Rasuwa. pic.twitter.com/YPPs6fHF0F
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah – who was sworn in less than six months ago after a violent student-led uprising – called the flood an ‘unprecedented and devastating natural disaster’ and has called for international aid for Nepal.
The floods have claimed over 900 lives so far and that number will increase over the next few weeks, as rescuers recover more bodies and re-establish links with remote areas cut-off after roads and bridges were destroyed. Over 4,200 people, including those in the tunnels, are still missing on the Nepal side of the border. An additional 546 are missing on the China side.
Chandrashekar is a senior editor with over 17 years of experience in reporting, writing, editing, and curating digital news content. He has worked with leading media organisations, including NDTV and Hindustan Times, handling high-impact coverage across politics, international affairs, conflict, and public policy.
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