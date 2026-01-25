‘Focus on what we can control,’ says Canadian PM Carney after Donald Trump threatens 100% tariffs

This combination of images shows Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump during a group photo at the G7 Summit. (AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged people to support local businesses and buy Canadian goods after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep trade tariffs on Canada.

In a video message posted on X, Carney said Canada must respond to economic pressure by focusing on areas it can control.

We’re buying Canadian, and we’re building Canadian. pic.twitter.com/JpKhEFKA2P — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) January 24, 2026

“With our economy under threat from abroad, Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control,” Carney said. “We can be our own best customers. We’ll buy Canadian. We’ll build Canadian. Together we will build stronger.”

Carney’s comments came after Trump warned Canada against deepening trade ties with China. The US president said Washington would impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods if Ottawa makes a trade deal with Beijing.

Trump issues tariff warning

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump referred to the Canadian prime minister as “Governor” and accused Canada of acting as a route for Chinese goods into the United States.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘drop-off port’ for China to send goods into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote. He added that Canada would face “an immediate 100% tariff” if it made a deal with China.

Story continues below this ad

Trump also criticised Canada for opposing his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system over Greenland, while increasing economic engagement with Beijing.

Canada responds

Canadian officials said Ottawa is not pursuing a trade deal with China, but acknowledged the tariff threat is serious.

Ministers in Parliament said Trump’s remarks underline the need for Canada to reduce its dependence on the US market and diversify trade.

Carney’s message stressed that Canada cannot control the actions of other countries but can strengthen its domestic economy by supporting Canadian workers and businesses.

Story continues below this ad

Also read Donald Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs if Canada makes a deal with China

“We can’t control what other nations do,” he said in the video. “But we can control what we do here at home.”

Trump’s comments followed Carney’s recent visit to Beijing, where Canada discussed easing tariffs on some agricultural exports and setting limits on Chinese electric vehicle imports. The talks also explored the possibility of increased Chinese investment in Canada.

Speaking earlier, Carney described Canada’s discussions with China as “realistic and respectful”, while pointing to ongoing trade tensions with Washington.

The latest exchange highlights growing strain in North American trade relations, as Canada looks to balance ties with its largest trading partner while expanding links in Asia.