‘Tied attacker with zip ties and headphones’: Passengers recall flydubai pilot stabbing

We tied him up with our zip ties and headphones, said Zvika Meness, a passenger on board flydubai FZ1073 flight, when a pilot attacked his colleague mid-air in an alleged attempt to crash the plane.

A fight broke out in the cockpit between pilots in a flydubai FZ1073 flight flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his colleague in the cockpit. In less than 30 seconds, the jet plunged nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 m). Amid the scuffle, Machcchar opened the cockpit.

Passengers recall moments when the Indian pilot was attacked in a plane carrying 174 people mid-air:

A passenger, Peleg Itali, described the terrifying moments aboard the flydubai flight, “Suddenly the aeroplane started to, like a rollercoaster, drop down with a massive G-force.” He told the BBC that the plane fell rapidly for 20–30 seconds before stabilising, only to start descending again. As it began falling a second time, he saw people “rushing to the cockpit”.

“Apparently one of the pilots stopped the other one and a couple of passengers and crew members took over and knocked it down,” he said. Itali said three or four passengers who intervened were injured but suffered only surface injuries. “They are very brave. They literally saved our lives,” he said.

Moments before landing in Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, a passenger shared a video on social media saying that all passengers on board except the pilot were healthy but they needed help. After landing, a passenger said that everything was okay but the pilot was severely wounded while a ‘terrorist’ was tied up. He said, “I need to change my clothes. Everything is covered in blood.”

Passengers tied attacking pilot with zip ties and headphones

“Thank God I’m alive,” passenger Haim Lazarovich told journalists, saying the most terrifying moment was when the pilot lost control.

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Passenger Yaniv, whom Netanyahu said, “broke into the cockpit”, said the stabbed pilot was close to the door, making it difficult to enter. He managed to open it before collapsing, Yaniv said, adding that the attacker was trying to disable the plane.

Another passenger, Zvika Meness, said he helped overpower the attacker. He and two others then tied him up using his own zip ties and multimedia headphones, he told the BBC.

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun, with blood stains on his shirt, who was aboard a Flydubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, is welcomed at the arrivals gate at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum) Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun, with blood stains on his shirt, who was aboard a Flydubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, is welcomed at the arrivals gate at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum)

‘Three of us jumped in’: Passenger recalls overpowering pilot attacker

Passenger Zvika Meness, who helped overpower the attacker aboard the diverted flydubai flight, said he and two other passengers jumped in after witnessing the stabbing in the cockpit.

Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Meness said a pilot who was sitting in the passenger cabin entered the cockpit after hearing shouting. “Then we saw stabbings and they were thrown out. It was a very difficult incident,” he said.

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Meness said the three passengers “jumped in and neutralised” the attacker. They then restrained him using his own zip ties and multimedia headphones, he said.

Another pilot who had been travelling in the passenger cabin entered the cockpit and took over, helping land the plane, Meness said.

Israeli PM says Indian captain prevented a mid-air disaster

The Israeli Prime Minister, in a post on X, t said: Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery.

According to a report by Reuters, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Machchhar was covered with blood when he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing a second pair of pilots on board to take control of the jet. The plane then landed in Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. All 174 passengers on board are safe, Israeli PM Netanyahu said.

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PM Modi says Smit Machchhar showed immense courage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the bravery of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar.

Also Read | PM Modi praises Indian pilot who foiled co-pilot’s bid to crash flydubai flight

Indian pilot Machchhar is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia, Indian authorities said. The Indian embassy said he was stable and that officials were in touch with his family and Saudi authorities to provide all possible assistance.