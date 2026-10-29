Stitches on head, flydubai Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in UAE draws attention

The long line of stitches at the back of flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar’s head has become a talking point after the Indian pilot was honoured by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his courage during a mid-air attack aboard flight FZ1073.

Images from the award ceremony offered a closer look at the injuries he sustained when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit on September 30.

Machchhar, who was seen with his left arm in a sling, received the honour while still recovering from the serious injuries. His head wound, visible in photographs and videos of his interaction with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscored the severity of the assault he survived.