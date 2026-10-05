Flydubai security lapses: Omani co-pilot barred at home, yet cleared for Israel flight

The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had shared a list of passengers and the crew travelling aboard the Tel Aviv-bound FlyDubai flight with Israel, including pilots’ names and nationalities, before the Omani co-pilot attempted to seize control of the aircraft, according to news agency Associated Press (AP).
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later told the head of the National Security Council to appoint an examiner to review “all security aspects regarding foreign civil aviation to Israel.”
With the probe into the incident underway, the preliminary details have spotlighted several major security lapses.
Omani co-pilot was barred from flying in his home country
According to the officials, the Omani co-pilot was barred from flying in his home country over concerns about his extremist views.
Questions remain over how the Omani citizen was allowed to operate the flight carrying Israeli passengers to Tel Aviv despite no Oman-Israel ties.
The UAE, which is leading the probe, said the co-pilot attacked the flight’s captain, Smit Machchhar, with the cockpit’s crash axe and tried to seize control of the plummeting aircraft in what it described as a “terrorist attack” on Wednesday (Sep 30).
The attack nearly caused a crash involving 182 people on board before Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door and passengers subdued the Omani co-pilot.
Israel raised no red flags on any passenger or member of the crew before flight
The regional officials said that the UAE authorities had shared details about the passengers and the crew, including nationalities, with Israel, but no security red flags were raised, AP reported, citing officials.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials offered differing accounts over passenger-list vetting and flight security.
Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet said that the Transportation Ministry was responsible for vetting the list of passengers from foreign flights.
Whereas, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, in a post on X said that the security agencies were responsible for the flight security, adding that her ministry her ministry wasn’t given a list of passengers or any warnings.
כפי שלפיד אמר על עצמו שהוא לא מבין כלום בכלכלה ולמרות שהבטיח שיפסיק לצייץ מהמקלחת, הוא ממשיך בקו רדוד, שטחי ושקרי ומסתבר שהוא גם לא מבין כלום בתעופה.
לא יאמן שהוא היה רה״מ חליפי…
אז אלא העובדות (תשנן אותן)
משרד התחבורה איננו חשוף לנתונים של רשימות הנוסעים והצוות.
משרד התחבורה הוא לא גוף מודיעיני, הוא לא בודק ולא אמור לבדוק וכלל אין לו גישה לנתונים! הגורמים שנחשפו לנתונים הם גורמי המודיעין בלבד.
וכן, אנחנו משרד התחבורה יחד עם גורמי המודיעין עושים הכל בכדי להבטיח את בטחון הנוסעים.
בניגוד לממשלה שאתה היית חבר בה, שעשיתם הכל לתמוך באחים המוסלמים והחמאס יחד עם עבאס.
אתם מפלגה כושלת שרק יורדת בסקרים.
זה או ימין או פלסטין.
“The Ministry of Transportation is not exposed to passenger and crew lists data. The Ministry of Transportation is not an intelligence body; it doesn’t check, isn’t supposed to check, and doesn’t have access to the data at all! The entities exposed to the data are intelligence bodies only. And yes, we at the Ministry of Transportation, together with intelligence bodies, are doing everything to ensure passenger safety,” she said.
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