Flydubai security lapses: Omani co-pilot barred at home, yet cleared for Israel flight

A FlyDubai aircraft carrying Israelis who experienced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia parked at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo/AP)

The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had shared a list of passengers and the crew travelling aboard the Tel Aviv-bound FlyDubai flight with Israel, including pilots’ names and nationalities, before the Omani co-pilot attempted to seize control of the aircraft, according to news agency Associated Press (AP).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later told the head of the National Security Council to appoint an examiner to review “all security aspects regarding foreign civil aviation to Israel.”

With the probe into the incident underway, the preliminary details have spotlighted several major security lapses.

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Omani co-pilot was barred from flying in his home country

According to the officials, the Omani co-pilot was barred from flying in his home country over concerns about his extremist views.