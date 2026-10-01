Dubai-Israel Flight Incident News Live Updates: Netanyahu says ‘too early’ to link Iran to flydubai incident, Israel ‘possibly’ joining probe

Flydubai attack: Benjamin Netanyahu said it is “too early to say” whether there is any indication of Iranian involvement in the incident. (Photo/AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he did not know the exact background of the flydubai copilot accused of attacking the captain in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft, “but he obviously hated Israelis.”
In an interview with Fox News, he said, “that is fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level.” Asked about possible Iranian involvement in the attack, Netanyahu said it was “too early to say.”
Story continues below this ad
“The attacking pilot is now being investigated Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be taken to the Emirates where he comes from — or at least where he flew off from,” he said. “We’ll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation.”
flydubai FZ1073 · September 30, 2026
Flydubai FZ1073: From Dubai to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia
A Tel Aviv-bound flight lost half its altitude in about a minute, sent emergency codes and diverted to Tabuk after what Israeli officials describe as an attack in the cockpit.
Investigation ongoing
Flydubai FZ1073: What happened mid-air?
The flight, step by step. Times and altitudes are from Flightradar24 data.
Israeli officials later said the incident involved an alleged attack by one pilot on the other. Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed the other and “apparently tried to crash the plane”. The investigation is ongoing.
‘We need help’: What passengers saw aboard Flydubai FZ1073
In passengers’ own words. Their accounts have not been independently verified.
A bloodied passenger
“We are in the middle of a plane hijacking. At the moment, we have subdued the terrorists and we are preparing to land… We need help.”
Passenger video, as reported by Ynet
Passengers rush the cockpit
“A few of us just jumped in and pulled him out of the cockpit. Everything is OK now.”
Passenger, as reported by Ynet
An injured pilot
“Everyone on the plane is safe and well except for the pilot.”
Passenger, as reported by Ynet
Crew and passengers restrain the attacker
“He called for help, and two others and I entered the cockpit and subdued the terrorist. I’m covered in blood.”
Zvika Manes, passenger, to Ynet
Passengers stay on board after landing
Passengers remained on the plane after it landed in Tabuk.
Euronews
Saudi security surrounds the aircraft
A heavy Saudi security presence surrounded the plane.
Euronews
The numbers behind the flydubai emergency
Each figure with its source
~170people on boardNewsweek; i24 says 174
34,000 ftcruising altitude before the dropFlightradar24
~16,600 ftlowest point of the dropFlightradar24 data
PM Modi praises Indian pilot who foiled co-pilot’s bid to crash flydubai flight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with several Israelis on board.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.”
“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” he added.
Trump says suspect ‘perhaps a terrorist’ or ‘whack-job’
US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Netanyahu about the apparent attempted hijacking of the flydubai flight, stating that it looked like the suspect “was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.”
He said that he was told by Netanyahu and others about how a plumbed on board the aircraft helped level the aircraft after it began a nosedive during the incident.
“I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of other people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
“They said [the pilot] wanted to crash the plane, but they don’t have that kind of information,” he added.
Live Updates
Oct 1, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Trump says suspect ‘perhaps a terrorist’ or ‘whack-job’
US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Netanyahu about the apparent attempted hijacking of the flydubai flight, stating that it looked like the suspect “was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.”
He said that he was told by Netanyahu and others about how a plumbed on board the aircraft helped level the aircraft after it began a nosedive during the incident.
“I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of other people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
“They said [the pilot] wanted to crash the plane, but they don’t have that kind of information,” he added.
Oct 1, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Captain Machchhar is ‘stable’
India’s Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah on Wednesday said that they are closely monitoring the health condition of Captain Machchhar, and that he was in stable condition, receiving treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention,” the embanssy said in a post on X.
The MEA said it remains in touch with his family and Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance for his recovery.
“A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition. We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing,” the post added.
Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary…
PM Modi praises Indian pilot who foiled co-pilot’s bid to crash flydubai flight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with several Israelis on board.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.”
“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” he added.
Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.
In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.
His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.
Netanyahu says 'too early' to link Iran to flydubai incident, Israel ‘possibly’ joining probe
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he did not know the exact background of the flydubai copilot accused of attacking the captain in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft, “but he obviously hated Israelis.”
In an interview with Fox News, he said, "that is fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level." Asked about possible Iranian involvement in the attack, Netanyahu said it was “too early to say.”
“The attacking pilot is now being investigated Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be taken to the Emirates where he comes from — or at least where he flew off from,” he said. “We’ll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation.”