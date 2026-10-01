Dubai-Israel Flight Incident News Live Updates: Netanyahu says ‘too early’ to link Iran to flydubai incident, Israel ‘possibly’ joining probe

Flydubai attack: Benjamin Netanyahu said it is “too early to say” whether there is any indication of Iranian involvement in the incident. (Photo/AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he did not know the exact background of the flydubai copilot accused of attacking the captain in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft, “but he obviously hated Israelis.”

In an interview with Fox News, he said, “that is fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level.” Asked about possible Iranian involvement in the attack, Netanyahu said it was “too early to say.”

Story continues below this ad “The attacking pilot is now being investigated Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be taken to the Emirates where he comes from — or at least where he flew off from,” he said. “We’ll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation.” flydubai FZ1073 · September 30, 2026 Flydubai FZ1073: From Dubai to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia A Tel Aviv-bound flight lost half its altitude in about a minute, sent emergency codes and diverted to Tabuk after what Israeli officials describe as an attack in the cockpit. Investigation ongoing Mid-air timeline Inside the cockpit Why jets scrambled What passengers saw The numbers Flydubai FZ1073: What happened mid-air? The flight, step by step. Times and altitudes are from Flightradar24 data. ​Tap to pause ​Paused · tap to play Dubaitake-off Tel Avivdestination Tabuklanded JORDAN SAUDI ARABIA UAE IRAQ EGYPT 7700 7500 Altitude ​ ​ ​ Take-off Confrontation Plunge 7700 → 7500 Jets scrambled Door opens Attacker subdued Diverts Lands 03:05 GMT · Dubai FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, takes off for Tel Aviv with about 170 people on board. About 2 hr 15 min into the flight Alleged A confrontation breaks out in the cockpit. Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain. 05:21 GMT · 34,000 ft → ~16,600 ft Flight-tracking data shows the jet losing about half its altitude in roughly a minute. 05:28 and 05:35 GMT The transponder shows 7700, a general emergency, then 7500, unlawful interference. Israel Fearing a possible hijacking, Israel scrambles fighter jets. Cockpit Attributed The injured captain opens the cockpit door so others can get in, Israeli PM Netanyahu said. Passengers and crew Attributed A passenger and crew members enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker, according to Netanyahu and passengers. Towards Saudi Arabia On-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight secure the plane and divert it to Tabuk, the airline says. About 07:00 GMT · Tabuk The aircraft lands safely. Passengers are safe; both pilots are taken to hospital. Route is approximate. Cockpit events are based on accounts from Israeli officials, flydubai and passengers; their exact timing has not been made public. ​​​India link: the injured captain, Smit Machchhar, is an Indian national, i24NEWS and Israel Hayom report. He is in a stable condition after surgery in Saudi Arabia, according to i24NEWS. Inside the flydubai cockpit: What we know The least clear part of the story, in sequence 1 Cockpit confrontation A fight breaks out between the two pilots 2 One pilot allegedly stabs the other Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain 3 Attempt to take control Netanyahu says the attacker “apparently tried to crash the plane” 4 Injured pilot opens the cockpit door The wounded captain lets others in, Netanyahu said 5 A passenger and crew member enter A passenger says a relief pilot called for help and others followed 6 Attacker subdued Passengers and crew overpower him 7 Other crew regain control flydubai: on-duty crew travelling on the flight secured the plane Based on accounts from Israeli officials and passengers; investigation ongoing. flydubai says the reasons and motives “remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation”. Why did Israel scramble fighter jets? What Israeli authorities could see from the ground 1 · Emergency signalThe aircraft transmits 7700, then 7500: unlawful interference 2 · Rapid altitude loss34,000 ft to about 16,600 ft in roughly a minute 3 · Hijacking fearedIsraeli authorities scramble fighter jets What actually happened? Israeli officials later said the incident involved an alleged attack by one pilot on the other. Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed the other and “apparently tried to crash the plane”. The investigation is ongoing. ‘We need help’: What passengers saw aboard Flydubai FZ1073 In passengers’ own words. Their accounts have not been independently verified. A bloodied passenger “We are in the middle of a plane hijacking. At the moment, we have subdued the terrorists and we are preparing to land… We need help.” Passenger video, as reported by Ynet Passengers rush the cockpit “A few of us just jumped in and pulled him out of the cockpit. Everything is OK now.” Passenger, as reported by Ynet An injured pilot “Everyone on the plane is safe and well except for the pilot.” Passenger, as reported by Ynet Crew and passengers restrain the attacker “He called for help, and two others and I entered the cockpit and subdued the terrorist. I’m covered in blood.” Zvika Manes, passenger, to Ynet Passengers stay on board after landing Passengers remained on the plane after it landed in Tabuk. Euronews Saudi security surrounds the aircraft A heavy Saudi security presence surrounded the plane. Euronews The numbers behind the flydubai emergency Each figure with its source ~170 people on board Newsweek; i24 says 174

people on board 34,000 ft cruising altitude before the drop Flightradar24

cruising altitude before the drop ~16,600 ft lowest point of the drop Flightradar24 data

lowest point of the drop ~1 min time the drop took Flightradar24 data

time the drop took ~2 hr 15 min after take-off (03:05 → 05:21 GMT) Flightradar24

after take-off (03:05 → 05:21 GMT) 7700 general emergency code Flightradar24

general emergency code 7500 unlawful interference code Flightradar24

unlawful interference code Tabuk emergency landing, Saudi Arabia flydubai

emergency landing, Saudi Arabia 2 pilotsinjured and hospitalisedAeroTime, i24 Some reports give the drop as 33,000 ft to 17,000 ft. Flightradar24 data shows 34,000 ft to as low as 16,600 ft. Express InfoGenIE PM Modi praises Indian pilot who foiled co-pilot’s bid to crash flydubai flight Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with several Israelis on board. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.” “His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” he added. Trump says suspect ‘perhaps a terrorist’ or ‘whack-job’ US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Netanyahu about the apparent attempted hijacking of the flydubai flight, stating that it looked like the suspect “was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.” He said that he was told by Netanyahu and others about how a plumbed on board the aircraft helped level the aircraft after it began a nosedive during the incident. “I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of other people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “They said [the pilot] wanted to crash the plane, but they don’t have that kind of information,” he added. Live Updates Oct 1, 2026 09:31 AM IST Trump says suspect ‘perhaps a terrorist’ or ‘whack-job’ US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Netanyahu about the apparent attempted hijacking of the flydubai flight, stating that it looked like the suspect “was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.” He said that he was told by Netanyahu and others about how a plumbed on board the aircraft helped level the aircraft after it began a nosedive during the incident. “I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of other people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “They said [the pilot] wanted to crash the plane, but they don’t have that kind of information,” he added. Oct 1, 2026 09:30 AM IST Captain Machchhar is ‘stable’ India’s Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah on Wednesday said that they are closely monitoring the health condition of Captain Machchhar, and that he was in stable condition, receiving treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. “Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention,” the embanssy said in a post on X. The MEA said it remains in touch with his family and Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance for his recovery. “A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition. We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing,” the post added. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary… — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) September 30, 2026 Oct 1, 2026 09:27 AM IST PM Modi praises Indian pilot who foiled co-pilot’s bid to crash flydubai flight Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for fighting off a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with several Israelis on board. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.” “His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” he added. Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.



In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.



His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.



India is proud of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 1, 2026 09:26 AM IST Netanyahu says 'too early' to link Iran to flydubai incident, Israel ‘possibly’ joining probe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he did not know the exact background of the flydubai copilot accused of attacking the captain in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft, “but he obviously hated Israelis.” In an interview with Fox News, he said, "that is fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level." Asked about possible Iranian involvement in the attack, Netanyahu said it was “too early to say.” “The attacking pilot is now being investigated Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be taken to the Emirates where he comes from — or at least where he flew off from,” he said. “We’ll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation.”

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