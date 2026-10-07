Flydubai wants back in Tel Aviv after midair attack on Indian captain Smit Machchhar; Israel refuses

Indian captain Smit Machchhar was at the controls of a flyDubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing. (Israel's Foreign Ministry via AP)

Flydubai has sought permission to resume flights to Israel a week after an Omani co-pilot attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit of flight FZ1073 on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, but Transportation Minister Miri Regev has so far declined the request, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.

Flydubai told Israeli authorities that its investigation into the September 30 incident was nearing completion and that several employees had been dismissed. Officials from Israel’s transportation ministry have also been invited to Dubai next week, the report added.

The Omani co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammami, attacked Smit Machchhar during the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft, with 182 people on board, was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the wounded captain managed to open the cockpit door and passengers helped subdue the attacker.