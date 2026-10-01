Flydubai incident: Was Smit Machchhar attacked with a knife or crash axe?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker might have struck Smit Machchhar with an axe.

Written by: Aniruddha Dhar
4 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 06:10 PM IST
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday. (Reuters/made changes using AI)Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday. (Reuters/made changes using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The weapon used to attack Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 remains unclear, with conflicting accounts pointing to a knife or the aircraft’s emergency crash axe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker might have struck Machchhar with an axe, adding another possibility to the investigation into the September 30 incident, The Times of Israel reported, while noting that crash axes are generally carried in aircraft cockpits for emergency use.

Also Read | liveFlydubai Flight Incident LIVE Updates

News agency Reuters, however, reported that it could not determine what weapon was used. Passengers reported seeing a man holding a knife while one of the pilots lay bloodied. A pilot working in the region but not for flydubai told Reuters that pilots could potentially have access to metal knives from meal service as well as a crash axe normally available in cockpits, Reuters reported.

 

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Why it matters

The incident has raised a basic aviation-security question — how did a co-pilot gain access to a weapon inside the cockpit?

Pilots interviewed by Reuters said they undergo security screening and are generally subject to the same restrictions as passengers regarding weapons such as knives and guns. But the cockpit itself necessarily contains equipment that can be used in an emergency, including a crash axe.

flydubai FZ1073 · September 30, 2026

Flydubai FZ1073: From Dubai to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

A Tel Aviv-bound flight lost half its altitude in about a minute, sent emergency codes and diverted to Tabuk after what Israeli officials describe as an attack in the cockpit.

Investigation ongoing

Flydubai FZ1073: What happened mid-air?

The flight, step by step. Times and altitudes are from Flightradar24 data.

Map of the FZ1073 route from Dubai towards Tel Aviv, turning back over Jordan and landing at Tabuk in Saudi ArabiaDubaitake-offTel AvivdestinationTabuklandedJORDANSAUDI ARABIAUAEIRAQEGYPT FZ107377007500

Altitude

  2. Take-off
  3. Confrontation
  4. Plunge
  5. 7700 → 7500
  6. Jets scrambled
  7. Door opens
  8. Attacker subdued
  9. Diverts
  10. Lands

03:05 GMT · Dubai

FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, takes off for Tel Aviv with about 170 people on board.

About 2 hr 15 min into the flight Alleged

A confrontation breaks out in the cockpit. Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain.

05:21 GMT · 34,000 ft → ~16,600 ft

Flight-tracking data shows the jet losing about half its altitude in roughly a minute.

05:28 and 05:35 GMT

The transponder shows 7700, a general emergency, then 7500, unlawful interference.

Israel

Fearing a possible hijacking, Israel scrambles fighter jets.

Cockpit Attributed

The injured captain opens the cockpit door so others can get in, Israeli PM Netanyahu said.

Passengers and crew Attributed

A passenger and crew members enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker, according to Netanyahu and passengers.

Towards Saudi Arabia

On-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight secure the plane and divert it to Tabuk, the airline says.

About 07:00 GMT · Tabuk

The aircraft lands safely. Passengers are safe; both pilots are taken to hospital.

Route is approximate. Cockpit events are based on accounts from Israeli officials, flydubai and passengers; their exact timing has not been made public.

India link: the injured captain, Smit Machchhar, is an Indian national, i24NEWS and Israel Hayom report. He is in a stable condition after surgery in Saudi Arabia, according to i24NEWS.

Inside the flydubai cockpit: What we know

The least clear part of the story, in sequence

  1. 1

    Cockpit confrontation

    A fight breaks out between the two pilots

  2. 2

    One pilot allegedly stabs the other

    Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain

  3. 3

    Attempt to take control

    Netanyahu says the attacker “apparently tried to crash the plane”

  4. 4

    Injured pilot opens the cockpit door

    The wounded captain lets others in, Netanyahu said

  5. 5

    A passenger and crew member enter

    A passenger says a relief pilot called for help and others followed

  6. 6

    Attacker subdued

    Passengers and crew overpower him

  7. 7

    Other crew regain control

    flydubai: on-duty crew travelling on the flight secured the plane

Based on accounts from Israeli officials and passengers; investigation ongoing. flydubai says the reasons and motives “remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation”.

Why did Israel scramble fighter jets?

What Israeli authorities could see from the ground

  1. 1 · Emergency signalThe aircraft transmits 7700, then 7500: unlawful interference
  2. 2 · Rapid altitude loss34,000 ft to about 16,600 ft in roughly a minute
  3. 3 · Hijacking fearedIsraeli authorities scramble fighter jets

What actually happened?

Israeli officials later said the incident involved an alleged attack by one pilot on the other. Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed the other and “apparently tried to crash the plane”. The investigation is ongoing.

‘We need help’: What passengers saw aboard Flydubai FZ1073

In passengers’ own words. Their accounts have not been independently verified.

A bloodied passenger

“We are in the middle of a plane hijacking. At the moment, we have subdued the terrorists and we are preparing to land… We need help.”

Passenger video, as reported by Ynet

Passengers rush the cockpit

“A few of us just jumped in and pulled him out of the cockpit. Everything is OK now.”

Passenger, as reported by Ynet

An injured pilot

“Everyone on the plane is safe and well except for the pilot.”

Passenger, as reported by Ynet

Crew and passengers restrain the attacker

“He called for help, and two others and I entered the cockpit and subdued the terrorist. I’m covered in blood.”

Zvika Manes, passenger, to Ynet

Passengers stay on board after landing

Passengers remained on the plane after it landed in Tabuk.

Euronews

Saudi security surrounds the aircraft

A heavy Saudi security presence surrounded the plane.

Euronews

The numbers behind the flydubai emergency

Each figure with its source

  • ~170people on boardNewsweek; i24 says 174
  • 34,000 ftcruising altitude before the dropFlightradar24
  • ~16,600 ftlowest point of the dropFlightradar24 data
  • ~1 mintime the drop tookFlightradar24 data
  • ~2 hr 15 minafter take-off (03:05 → 05:21 GMT)Flightradar24
  • 7700general emergency codeFlightradar24
  • 7500unlawful interference codeFlightradar24
  • Tabukemergency landing, Saudi Arabiaflydubai
  • 2 pilotsinjured and hospitalisedAeroTime, i24

Some reports give the drop as 33,000 ft to 17,000 ft. Flightradar24 data shows 34,000 ft to as low as 16,600 ft.

Sources: flydubai, Flightradar24, Reuters, Newsweek, AeroTime, Euronews, Ynet, i24NEWS, Israel Hayom, Unilad Tech (Flightradar24 data). Map: Natural Earth.

Express InfoGenIE

Eric Schouten, head of aviation intelligence consultancy Dyami, told the news agency that the airline is responsible for vetting people who enter the cockpit and that procedures vary between countries. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said oversight of flydubai’s certification and safety rests with the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, including requirements concerning flight crews and their fitness to fly.

What happened inside the cockpit?

According to Israeli officials and passenger accounts, the co-pilot attacked Machchhar during the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight. The aircraft then went into a rapid descent, falling nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to Reuters.

Story continues below this ad

Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers then entered, restrained the attacker and helped regain control of the situation. Two other flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft subsequently took control and landed the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Squawk 7500 and a stabbed Indian pilot: Inside cockpit of flydubai FZ1073

Flydubai has confirmed that FZ1073 experienced an incident while flying from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport and landed safely in Tabuk, but said its teams were working with authorities and that further details would be provided as they became available.

What is still unknown?

Several key questions remain unanswered:

  1. What weapon was actually used? A knife and a crash axe have both been mentioned, but neither has been independently confirmed.
  2. How did the attacker obtain it?
  3. Was the weapon already inside the cockpit?
  4. Was a crash axe involved, as Netanyahu suggested?
  5. What was the attacker’s motive?
  6. Was the attack premeditated?
  7. Did the attacker intend to crash the aircraft?

Flydubai has urged against premature speculation while authorities investigate the incident.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments