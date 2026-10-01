Flydubai incident: Was Smit Machchhar attacked with a knife or crash axe?

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday. (Reuters/made changes using AI)

The weapon used to attack Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 remains unclear, with conflicting accounts pointing to a knife or the aircraft’s emergency crash axe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker might have struck Machchhar with an axe, adding another possibility to the investigation into the September 30 incident, The Times of Israel reported, while noting that crash axes are generally carried in aircraft cockpits for emergency use.

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News agency Reuters, however, reported that it could not determine what weapon was used. Passengers reported seeing a man holding a knife while one of the pilots lay bloodied. A pilot working in the region but not for flydubai told Reuters that pilots could potentially have access to metal knives from meal service as well as a crash axe normally available in cockpits, Reuters reported.