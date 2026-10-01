Flydubai incident: Was Smit Machchhar attacked with a knife or crash axe?

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The weapon used to attack Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 remains unclear, with conflicting accounts pointing to a knife or the aircraft’s emergency crash axe.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker might have struck Machchhar with an axe, adding another possibility to the investigation into the September 30 incident, The Times of Israel reported, while noting that crash axes are generally carried in aircraft cockpits for emergency use.
News agency Reuters, however, reported that it could not determine what weapon was used. Passengers reported seeing a man holding a knife while one of the pilots lay bloodied. A pilot working in the region but not for flydubai told Reuters that pilots could potentially have access to metal knives from meal service as well as a crash axe normally available in cockpits, Reuters reported.
From Dubai to an emergency landing in Tabuk, Al Arabiya English uses AI visuals to piece together what unfolded aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073. pic.twitter.com/ylDbeehqkO
— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 30, 2026
The incident has raised a basic aviation-security question — how did a co-pilot gain access to a weapon inside the cockpit?
Pilots interviewed by Reuters said they undergo security screening and are generally subject to the same restrictions as passengers regarding weapons such as knives and guns. But the cockpit itself necessarily contains equipment that can be used in an emergency, including a crash axe.
flydubai FZ1073 · September 30, 2026
A Tel Aviv-bound flight lost half its altitude in about a minute, sent emergency codes and diverted to Tabuk after what Israeli officials describe as an attack in the cockpit.Investigation ongoing
Flydubai FZ1073: What happened mid-air?
The flight, step by step. Times and altitudes are from Flightradar24 data.
Altitude
03:05 GMT · Dubai
FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, takes off for Tel Aviv with about 170 people on board.
About 2 hr 15 min into the flight Alleged
A confrontation breaks out in the cockpit. Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain.
05:21 GMT · 34,000 ft → ~16,600 ft
Flight-tracking data shows the jet losing about half its altitude in roughly a minute.
05:28 and 05:35 GMT
The transponder shows 7700, a general emergency, then 7500, unlawful interference.
Israel
Fearing a possible hijacking, Israel scrambles fighter jets.
Cockpit Attributed
The injured captain opens the cockpit door so others can get in, Israeli PM Netanyahu said.
Passengers and crew Attributed
A passenger and crew members enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker, according to Netanyahu and passengers.
Towards Saudi Arabia
On-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight secure the plane and divert it to Tabuk, the airline says.
About 07:00 GMT · Tabuk
The aircraft lands safely. Passengers are safe; both pilots are taken to hospital.
Route is approximate. Cockpit events are based on accounts from Israeli officials, flydubai and passengers; their exact timing has not been made public.
India link: the injured captain, Smit Machchhar, is an Indian national, i24NEWS and Israel Hayom report. He is in a stable condition after surgery in Saudi Arabia, according to i24NEWS.
Inside the flydubai cockpit: What we know
The least clear part of the story, in sequence
Cockpit confrontation
A fight breaks out between the two pilots
One pilot allegedly stabs the other
Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain
Attempt to take control
Netanyahu says the attacker “apparently tried to crash the plane”
Injured pilot opens the cockpit door
The wounded captain lets others in, Netanyahu said
A passenger and crew member enter
A passenger says a relief pilot called for help and others followed
Attacker subdued
Passengers and crew overpower him
Other crew regain control
flydubai: on-duty crew travelling on the flight secured the plane
Based on accounts from Israeli officials and passengers; investigation ongoing. flydubai says the reasons and motives “remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation”.
Why did Israel scramble fighter jets?
What Israeli authorities could see from the ground
What actually happened?
Israeli officials later said the incident involved an alleged attack by one pilot on the other. Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed the other and “apparently tried to crash the plane”. The investigation is ongoing.
‘We need help’: What passengers saw aboard Flydubai FZ1073
In passengers’ own words. Their accounts have not been independently verified.
A bloodied passenger
“We are in the middle of a plane hijacking. At the moment, we have subdued the terrorists and we are preparing to land… We need help.”
Passenger video, as reported by Ynet
Passengers rush the cockpit
“A few of us just jumped in and pulled him out of the cockpit. Everything is OK now.”
Passenger, as reported by Ynet
An injured pilot
“Everyone on the plane is safe and well except for the pilot.”
Passenger, as reported by Ynet
Crew and passengers restrain the attacker
“He called for help, and two others and I entered the cockpit and subdued the terrorist. I’m covered in blood.”
Zvika Manes, passenger, to Ynet
Passengers stay on board after landing
Passengers remained on the plane after it landed in Tabuk.
Euronews
Saudi security surrounds the aircraft
A heavy Saudi security presence surrounded the plane.
Euronews
The numbers behind the flydubai emergency
Each figure with its source
Some reports give the drop as 33,000 ft to 17,000 ft. Flightradar24 data shows 34,000 ft to as low as 16,600 ft.
Sources: flydubai, Flightradar24, Reuters, Newsweek, AeroTime, Euronews, Ynet, i24NEWS, Israel Hayom, Unilad Tech (Flightradar24 data). Map: Natural Earth.
Eric Schouten, head of aviation intelligence consultancy Dyami, told the news agency that the airline is responsible for vetting people who enter the cockpit and that procedures vary between countries. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said oversight of flydubai’s certification and safety rests with the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, including requirements concerning flight crews and their fitness to fly.
According to Israeli officials and passenger accounts, the co-pilot attacked Machchhar during the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight. The aircraft then went into a rapid descent, falling nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to Reuters.
Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers then entered, restrained the attacker and helped regain control of the situation. Two other flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft subsequently took control and landed the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Flydubai has confirmed that FZ1073 experienced an incident while flying from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport and landed safely in Tabuk, but said its teams were working with authorities and that further details would be provided as they became available.
Several key questions remain unanswered:
Flydubai has urged against premature speculation while authorities investigate the incident.
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