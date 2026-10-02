Flydubai Incident LIVE Updates: Who is Smit Machchhar? Mumbai-born pilot praised by PM Modi, Netanyahu and Trump

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday. (Reuters/made changes using AI)

Flydubai Flight Incident LIVE Updates: Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot from Mumbai, is recovering in Saudi Arabia after his co-pilot stabbed him on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Israeli officials say the co-pilot, an Omani national, tried to crash the plane, which fell nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds. Machchhar, badly hurt, opened the cockpit door, and passengers and crew overpowered the attacker. The plane then landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. India’s embassy in the UAE said on Thursday that he is in good health and recovering well. Investigators have not yet said why the attack happened.

Who is Smit Machchhar: Machchhar was born in Mumbai, where his parents still live. He is married and has two children, aged seven and two. He first trained to join his family’s textile business, but became interested in flying after an aviation seminar at 19, he said on a podcast last year. He later trained for 18 months in New Zealand, in 2008 and 2009. He had never left India before his first flight as a trainee pilot, and said his mother was scared about his choice of career. Neighbours in Mumbai told The Guardian they are proud of him.

Story continues below this ad Who said what? PM Narendra Modi: The prime minister called Machchhar a hero in a post on X. He said the pilot showed “immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others” despite serious injuries. PM Modi added that his bravery helped save hundreds of lives.

The prime minister called Machchhar a hero in a post on X. He said the pilot showed “immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others” despite serious injuries. PM Modi added that his bravery helped save hundreds of lives. Benjamin Netanyahu: The Israeli prime minister called him a “true hero”. He said Machchhar fought back, opened the cockpit door and let passengers and crew stop the attacker. Netanyahu also told Fox News that the co-pilot had “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination”, but gave no evidence. He said the man used a loophole in rules that bar pilots from countries without ties to Israel from flying there.

The Israeli prime minister called him a “true hero”. He said Machchhar fought back, opened the cockpit door and let passengers and crew stop the attacker. Netanyahu also told Fox News that the co-pilot had “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination”, but gave no evidence. He said the man used a loophole in rules that bar pilots from countries without ties to Israel from flying there. Donald Trump: The US president also called the pilot a hero. He said Machchhar was in very bad shape but had the sense to open the door and call for help. Key updates Trump links Iran, with no proof: Asked if the co-pilot had ties to Iran, Trump said the answer was yes “based on what I’m hearing”, but that officials were still working on it. He gave no details or evidence. He said that if Iran is behind the attack, it will be “hit, very hard.”

Asked if the co-pilot had ties to Iran, Trump said the answer was yes “based on what I’m hearing”, but that officials were still working on it. He gave no details or evidence. He said that if Iran is behind the attack, it will be “hit, very hard.” Netanyahu is more careful on Iran: He told CNN he could not yet say if Iran had any role and that this would be known after questioning. He said Iran sponsors a lot of such activity, but did not speak about this case.

He told CNN he could not yet say if Iran had any role and that this would be known after questioning. He said Iran sponsors a lot of such activity, but did not speak about this case. Suspect handed to the UAE: Saudi Arabia has handed over the accused co-pilot, who has not been named in public. The UAE prosecutor general has ordered an investigation, and the UAE says it is checking for any terror link.

Saudi Arabia has handed over the accused co-pilot, who has not been named in public. The UAE prosecutor general has ordered an investigation, and the UAE says it is checking for any terror link. Investigation underway: UAE opens investigation to find out whether flydubai attack had terror motive

UAE opens investigation to find out whether flydubai attack had terror motive Flights paused: Flydubai has stopped flights to and from Israel for now and urged people to avoid early guesses about the cause. France 24 also reports that Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes for the passengers. Live Updates Oct 2, 2026 05:56 AM IST What happened inside the Flydubai flight to Israel? What we know so far Passengers and crew stopped a possible mid-air disaster on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, when they rushed into the cockpit and took back control of the plane. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed his colleague and tried to damage the aircraft's systems. The plane lost thousands of feet in about two minutes, which caused panic on board, and it made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Investigators are still looking into the motive. On Thursday, Netanyahu told Fox News the suspect had gone through "Islamist radical indoctrination". The other pilot, Smit Machchhar from India, has been called a hero. Netanyahu told CNN that Machchhar fought back and helped prevent a disaster on the scale of 9/11, adding that this time the "good guys" won. 4 key points Sudden fall in height: Flight FZ1073 left Dubai at 6:05am local time and flew west towards Tel Aviv. About two hours later, flight tracking data showed it losing height fast and turning sharply north. It dropped 17,400 feet in just under two minutes. The crew sent a distress call at 8:31am and, minutes later, set the code 7500, which signals a hijacking. Video from the cockpit door: New footage shows people crowded around the cockpit door. A cabin crew member tells passengers to sit down and asks for a doctor. Someone calls for a pilot, while crew work to open a first aid kit. Passengers step in: Passenger Mika Bauman told CNN the plane dropped and started to spin, children were crying and she thought she would die. Yaniv Hayoun told Netanyahu he held the attacker in a chokehold and, with others, pulled him out of the cockpit. He then took hold of the controls to help level the plane, an idea he said came from the TV show Air Crash Investigation. The pilot soon took over. Restraining the attacker and fear after: Dr Shota Musaev, a dentist, told CNN he tied up the attacker with headphone cords and plastic zip-ties, then treated the injured pilot. Passengers stayed afraid even after that. Assaf Rajuan said they saw only desert below and feared being taken to an enemy country or landing in the middle of nowhere, as they did not know who to trust. Oct 2, 2026 05:50 AM IST What Netanyahu has said about the co-pilot Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination and appeared to be suicidal. “We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu told Fox News, saying the assessment was based on information gathered about the co-pilot’s personal background. He said it appeared likely that the attacker intended to bring down the aircraft. Netanyahu, however, cautioned that he was not drawing a final conclusion. “But again, I don’t make final conclusions yet. But that’s the indications we have now,” he said. Read more Oct 2, 2026 05:48 AM IST What did the co-pilot’s colleague say? The colleague described the Omani pilot as someone whose religious practices appeared unusual compared with those of other employees. “He prayed excessively throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women,” the pilot told Channel 16, according to Israeli media reports. The co-pilot had reportedly been working for flydubai for about eight months. Read more Oct 2, 2026 05:44 AM IST What we know about co-pilot who attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar A flydubai pilot who said he worked with the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar aboard flight FZ1073 described him as a “religious extremist” and said he frequently displayed unusually strict religious behaviour, Israeli media reported. The colleague told Israel’s Channel 16 that the co-pilot had joined flydubai about eight months ago and that he “prayed a lot” and would not shake hands with women. The description has not been independently verified and does not. The account was also reported by The Times of Israel. The co-pilot, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, has been identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national. He remains under investigation after Wednesday’s incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Read more Oct 2, 2026 05:43 AM IST Smit Machchhar health update: Injured flydubai pilot shifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Thursday that Captain Smit Machchhar , the Indian pilot injured in the flydubai cockpit attack, has been shifted to Abu Dhabi from Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, for continued medical treatment and recovery. “We continue to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073. After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery,” the MEA said. Read the full report here. Oct 2, 2026 05:37 AM IST A teacher from Gurukul School of Art paints a portrait honoring Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with FlyDubai A teacher from Gurukul School of Art paints a portrait honoring Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with FlyDubai, in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Oct 2, 2026 05:35 AM IST Saudi Arabia says suspect handed over to the UAE Saudi Arabia said the suspect in flydubai plane attack has been handed over to the United Arab Emirates, according to AP. Oct 2, 2026 05:33 AM IST Trump claims flydubai's Omani co-pilot linked to Iran, says authorities ‘working on it’ US President Donald Trump has said Iran will face a harsh response if investigators find it was linked to the co-pilot accused of trying to crash a flight bound for Israel. Investigators are still trying to work out why the co-pilot stabbed the captain of the flydubai plane, which then fell sharply before other people on board stepped in. The plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia, with more than 180 people on board. Asked by reporters at the White House if he had been told of any link between the attacker and Iran, Trump said officials were "working on it right now". Pressed on whether he thought Iran was involved, he said the answer was yes, based on what he was hearing, but that work was still going on. He did not give details or evidence. Asked if the US would hit back should Iran be behind the incident, Trump said Iran would be "hit, very hard". He added that Iran "knows what happened", and told reporters to ask them. Q: Has anybody briefed you on whether the FlyDubai pilot is linked to Iran?@POTUS: "I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes, but we're working on it right now." pic.twitter.com/9Snbp3wSNV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2026 Oct 2, 2026 05:30 AM IST Injured Indian pilot moved to Abu Dhabi for continued 'medical attention,' India says Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot hurt in Wednesday's attack on a flydubai flight, has been moved to Abu Dhabi for further "medical attention", India's Ministry of External Affairs said. The ministry said India's ambassador to the UAE met the captain in hospital and had earlier met his family, promising all possible support. Machchhar was first treated in Saudi Arabia, where the diverted Israel-bound plane made an emergency landing after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him in the cockpit. India's embassy in the UAE had said earlier on Thursday that he was in "good health and recovering well", and that it was working closely with local authorities on his care. CNN has asked UAE authorities for comment. Statement on the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar



🔗 https://t.co/AMmrEo1rAX pic.twitter.com/Js6hJX3WjG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2026 Oct 2, 2026 05:26 AM IST Who is Captain Smit Machchhar, the ‘hero’, who saved over 170 lives onboard flydubai? Flydubai pilot Smit Machchchar – the Mumbai man who was stabbed as he tried to stop his Omani co-pilot from taking control of Tel Aviv-bound flight FZ1073, and potentially crashing it – has been hailed as a hero for actions that likely saved over 170 lives . Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his courage and quick thinking – unlocking the cockpit door despite a grievous injury, which allowed passengers to overpower the co-pilot and safely land the plane – ‘ saved us from another 9/11-like incident ‘. And Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu called him a ‘true hero’. So who is Smit Machchhar? Machchhar, who describes himself as a lifelong learner and as someone who helps others fly higher in his LinkedIn bio, has over 15 years of commercial flying experience. With a “strong focus on safety and operational excellence”, Machchhar joined flydubai in June 2022 and has been operating as a direct-entry captain. Before that, he served as the senior commander and line training captain with SpiceJet. He had flown over 9,500 hours with SpiceJet after joining the private airline in June 2011. Read more

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