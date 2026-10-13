Twist in flydubai case: Why UAE arrested 2 Maldivian pilots after Indian captain Smit Machchhar attacked on FZ1073 flight

After the passengers and flydubai crew overpowered the Omani co-pilot, reportedly identified as Hamam al-Hammami, Dr Musaev treated Indian pilot Machchhar. (Photo: X/ enhanced via AI)

The UAE authorities have reportedly arrested two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai in connection with the alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to hijack and crash the FZ1073 flight going from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month. The mid-air cockpit brawl left the flight’s Indian captain Smit Machchhar seriously injured, while foiling the suspected plot.

Families informed of arrests

The families of the two Maldivian pilots have been formally informed by the Maldivian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates after the duo was taken into custody by the UAE police on October 3, PTI reported, citing Maldivian news portal Adhadhu. The report added that Maldives authorities declined to comment on the detention of the two pilots linked to the flydubai alleged hijack and crash plot.