Twist in flydubai case: Why UAE arrested 2 Maldivian pilots after Indian captain Smit Machchhar attacked on FZ1073 flight

Flydubai hijack plot probe widens as UAE authorities reportedly arrest two Maldivian pilots over their alleged links to the September 30 FZ1073 cockpit incident.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 10:41 PM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
flydubai, smit machchhar, dentistAfter the passengers and flydubai crew overpowered the Omani co-pilot, reportedly identified as Hamam al-Hammami, Dr Musaev treated Indian pilot Machchhar. (Photo: X/ enhanced via AI)

The UAE authorities have reportedly arrested two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai in connection with the alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to hijack and crash the FZ1073 flight going from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month. The mid-air cockpit brawl left the flight’s Indian captain Smit Machchhar seriously injured, while foiling the suspected plot.

Families informed of arrests

The families of the two Maldivian pilots have been formally informed by the Maldivian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates after the duo was taken into custody by the UAE police on October 3, PTI reported, citing Maldivian news portal Adhadhu. The report added that Maldives authorities declined to comment on the detention of the two pilots linked to the flydubai alleged hijack and crash plot.

However, the UAE authorities have not released any official details related to the arrests of the two pilots or the status of the investigation into the duo’s potential involvement in the alleged hijack and midair violence.

 
 
 

FLYDUBAI FZ1073 · FACT FILE

Flydubai case: What we know about the two detained pilots

Two Maldivian pilots are reported to be in UAE custody after the cockpit attack on flight FZ1073. Here is what is on record and what has been reported.

  
?Pilot 1Maldivian, unnamed
ACCUSEDHammam al-HammamiOmani co-pilot, 29
?Pilot 2Maldivian, unnamed
Reported link: Lived in the same buildingReported link: Interacted with him at workReported link: Shared flight shiftsReported link: Met him at a corporate event (single source)

Dashed lines: links reported by Maldivian media, not confirmed by officials

ESTABLISHEDOn the record from an official or the authorities
REPORTEDReported by news outlets citing sources; not officially confirmed
UNCONFIRMEDNot known, disputed or claimed by a single outlet

Who are the detained pilots?

REPORTED

Both are Maldivian nationals working as pilots for flydubai.

Adhadhu; PTI
REPORTED

They are the airline’s most recent Maldivian recruits, among six Maldivian pilots working for flydubai.

Adhadhu; edition.mv

When were they taken into custody?

SEP 30ESTABLISHED

Captain Smit Machchhar is attacked in the cockpit of FZ1073, Dubai to Tel Aviv; the plane diverts to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

UAE Attorney-General
OCT 3ESTABLISHED

Summoned for questioning, the Maldivian government says; not described as arrested at that stage.

Maldives government spokesperson; Adhadhu
OCT 3REPORTED

Taken into UAE police custody.

Adhadhu, reported Oct 8
OCT 8REPORTED

Still in custody; the Maldivian Embassy in the UAE has informed their families that UAE police are holding them.

Adhadhu

Their reported links to al-Hammami

REPORTED

They interacted with him at work.

Adhadhu; Mihaaru
REPORTED

They lived in the same building as him.

Mihaaru
REPORTED

They shared flight shifts with him.

Mihaaru
REPORTED

They met him at a corporate event. Adhadhu said it could not verify this through a second source.

Adhadhu, citing one source
UNCONFIRMED

No official has said whether any of these contacts is the reason for their detention.

What the authorities have said

 UAE

ESTABLISHED

Al-Hammami intended to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport.

Attorney-General, Oct 9, via WAM
ESTABLISHED

“He admitted that he had acted alone, without the involvement of others.” Investigations are continuing to verify this claim.

Attorney-General, Oct 9, via WAM
ESTABLISHED

The UAE has not publicly named the two pilots or said whether they are suspects.

No UAE statement on the pair so far

 MALDIVES

ESTABLISHED

“The information available at this moment is that the two individuals have been summoned for questioning.”

Mohamed Hussain Shareef, government spokesperson, Oct 3
ESTABLISHED

The President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have declined to comment on the reported detention.

As reported by Adhadhu

Sources: UAE Attorney-General via WAM; Adhadhu; Mihaaru; edition.mv; PTI; Aviation A2Z; World Israel News; The Week.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Investigation into alleged hijack plot widens

The arrest comes as UAE officials widen their scope of investigation into the September 30 incident, where the Omani co-pilot, reportedly identified as Hammam al-Hammami, stabbed flydubai pilot Machchhar with an axe in the alleged attempt to hijack and crash the flight to carry out a “terrorist attack.” A crash axe is kept in the cockpit of aircraft in case of emergencies.

Detained pilots allegedly knew Omani co-pilot

The two Maldivian pilots are believed to have interacted with the Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami at their workplace and allegedly used to live in the same building as him, Male-based Mihaaru newspaper reported. According to another news portal, edition.mv, the two detained pilots are among the six Maldivian nationals working as pilots for flydubai. The report added that the two suspected pilots are allegedly flydubai’s latest recruits from the Maldives.

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UAE prosecutors detail alleged suicide attack plan

The flydubai flight FZ1073 had 174 passengers and crew members onboard when the midair cockpit violence took place. According to the UAE’s Attorney General, Hamad Saif al Shamsi, the Omani co-pilot had intended to seize and crash the flydubai aircraft into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in a “suicide attack”. The UAE’s public prosecutors added that the plan was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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