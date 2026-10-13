Twist in flydubai case: Why UAE arrested 2 Maldivian pilots after Indian captain Smit Machchhar attacked on FZ1073 flight

The UAE authorities have reportedly arrested two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai in connection with the alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to hijack and crash the FZ1073 flight going from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month. The mid-air cockpit brawl left the flight’s Indian captain Smit Machchhar seriously injured, while foiling the suspected plot.
The families of the two Maldivian pilots have been formally informed by the Maldivian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates after the duo was taken into custody by the UAE police on October 3, PTI reported, citing Maldivian news portal Adhadhu. The report added that Maldives authorities declined to comment on the detention of the two pilots linked to the flydubai alleged hijack and crash plot.
However, the UAE authorities have not released any official details related to the arrests of the two pilots or the status of the investigation into the duo’s potential involvement in the alleged hijack and midair violence.
FLYDUBAI FZ1073 · FACT FILE
Flydubai case: What we know about the two detained pilots
Two Maldivian pilots are reported to be in UAE custody after the cockpit attack on flight FZ1073. Here is what is on record and what has been reported.
Dashed lines: links reported by Maldivian media, not confirmed by officials
Who are the detained pilots?
Both are Maldivian nationals working as pilots for flydubai.Adhadhu; PTI
They are the airline’s most recent Maldivian recruits, among six Maldivian pilots working for flydubai.Adhadhu; edition.mv
When were they taken into custody?
Captain Smit Machchhar is attacked in the cockpit of FZ1073, Dubai to Tel Aviv; the plane diverts to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.UAE Attorney-General
Summoned for questioning, the Maldivian government says; not described as arrested at that stage.Maldives government spokesperson; Adhadhu
Taken into UAE police custody.Adhadhu, reported Oct 8
Still in custody; the Maldivian Embassy in the UAE has informed their families that UAE police are holding them.Adhadhu
Their reported links to al-Hammami
They interacted with him at work.Adhadhu; Mihaaru
They lived in the same building as him.Mihaaru
They shared flight shifts with him.Mihaaru
They met him at a corporate event. Adhadhu said it could not verify this through a second source.Adhadhu, citing one source
No official has said whether any of these contacts is the reason for their detention.
What the authorities have said
UAE
Al-Hammami intended to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport.Attorney-General, Oct 9, via WAM
“He admitted that he had acted alone, without the involvement of others.” Investigations are continuing to verify this claim.Attorney-General, Oct 9, via WAM
The UAE has not publicly named the two pilots or said whether they are suspects.No UAE statement on the pair so far
MALDIVES
“The information available at this moment is that the two individuals have been summoned for questioning.”Mohamed Hussain Shareef, government spokesperson, Oct 3
The President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have declined to comment on the reported detention.As reported by Adhadhu
Sources: UAE Attorney-General via WAM; Adhadhu; Mihaaru; edition.mv; PTI; Aviation A2Z; World Israel News; The Week.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
The arrest comes as UAE officials widen their scope of investigation into the September 30 incident, where the Omani co-pilot, reportedly identified as Hammam al-Hammami, stabbed flydubai pilot Machchhar with an axe in the alleged attempt to hijack and crash the flight to carry out a “terrorist attack.” A crash axe is kept in the cockpit of aircraft in case of emergencies.
The two Maldivian pilots are believed to have interacted with the Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami at their workplace and allegedly used to live in the same building as him, Male-based Mihaaru newspaper reported. According to another news portal, edition.mv, the two detained pilots are among the six Maldivian nationals working as pilots for flydubai. The report added that the two suspected pilots are allegedly flydubai’s latest recruits from the Maldives.
The flydubai flight FZ1073 had 174 passengers and crew members onboard when the midair cockpit violence took place. According to the UAE’s Attorney General, Hamad Saif al Shamsi, the Omani co-pilot had intended to seize and crash the flydubai aircraft into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in a “suicide attack”. The UAE’s public prosecutors added that the plan was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US.