Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv passengers recall horror, post videos: ‘There was a hijacking, we have subdued the terrorists’

In one video, a bloodied passenger speaks directly into the camera as the aircraft approaches Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readSep 30, 2026 05:05 PM IST First published on: Sep 30, 2026 at 05:03 PM IST
Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight News Live Updates:Videos from the plane that landed in Saudi Arabia. (Photo: X/@newsisrael13/@flightradar24)

Videos filmed by passengers aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 have emerged showing the aftermath of a “violent incident” in the cockpit that forced the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight to divert to Saudi Arabia.

In one video, a bloodied passenger speaks directly into the camera as the aircraft approaches Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

“We’re here during the hijacking of an airplane. At this point we’ve subdued the terrorists, we’re approaching landing. Whoever is hearing me, we need help,” the passenger says.

He then says the plane is landing in “Tabuk, apparently in Saudi Arabia”, describing it as an unfamiliar place. He says the passengers are safe “other than the pilot” and again asks for help.

The video was published by Israel’s Channel 13 and circulated by Israeli media.

The passenger’s description of the incident as a “hijacking” and his reference to “terrorists” reflect his account of what he believed was happening aboard the aircraft. They do not, by themselves, establish the motive or identity of the person involved.

Story continues below this ad

What do the videos show?

Other footage from the aircraft reportedly shows passengers dealing with the aftermath of the cockpit confrontation, including an injured pilot and another crew member being restrained.

The videos emerged as accounts of what happened inside the aircraft changed during the day.

Initially, Israeli officials said the emergency appeared to have resulted from a physical altercation between the pilots rather than a hijacking. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said the incident was not believed to be a hijacking.

But later, two Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel was increasingly assessing the incident as a possible attempted “terror attack”. Reuters reported that the co-pilot was believed to have stabbed the captain before cabin crew entered the cockpit and took control of the plane.

What happened to Flydubai FZ1073?

The Boeing 737 was travelling from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv when it transmitted emergency signals.

Story continues below this ad

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft first transmitted 7700, the international code for a general emergency. Several minutes later, it transmitted 7500, the code for unlawful interference with an aircraft and one commonly associated with a hijacking. The aircraft subsequently turned towards Saudi Arabia and landed at Tabuk.

Most Read
1Mountain collapses into river in Nepal, terrifying video captures chaos
2Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train to start today, connects Abu Dhabi, Fujairah – Check fare, timings
3Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight News Live Updates: After hijack scare, mid-air stabbing on Flydubai Israel flight, 2nd diverted
4Netanyahu’s secret UAE visit: Why Israel PM met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed amid October 7 warning row
5In US, Jaishankar warns of ‘major food crisis’ in coming months amid Ukraine, Iran conflicts
6Not ‘hijacked’: What happened to Flydubai FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv mid-air

The flight also experienced a sharp descent. Flightradar24 data cited by Reuters showed the aircraft dropping by nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before the first emergency signal.

The emergency signals prompted Israel to scramble fighter jets and triggered consultations involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli security officials.

“We’re landing in Tabuk, apparently in Saudi Arabia. An unknown, unfamiliar area. On the plane, everybody is safe and sound, other than the pilot. We need help.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments