Flydubai Omani co-pilot trained in UK, New Zealand, Australia: How Hamam al-Hammami slipped through aviation safety nets

Flydubai flight FZ1073’s Omani co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar in a midair cockpit brawl last week in an apparent attempt to crash the Dubai-Tel Aviv plane, reportedly trained to become a professional pilot in Britain.

The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, 29, is believed to have attended one of the UK’s biggest flight schools between 2018 and 2019, The Telegraph reported. The report added that Hammami received the training from England-based L3 Airline Academy, a pilot training firm that is a part of Acron Aviation.

Acron Aviation declined to say whether Hammami had trained with the company, citing its policy of not publicly commenting on individual current or former students. The company said it would assist authorities with any investigation.

Crash axe attack on Indian pilot

The Omani co-pilot, who attacked Machchhar with a crash axe that is usually kept in the cockpit in case of emergencies, reportedly trained at one or more centres of L3 Airline Academy in England, which includes major training facilities in Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as a simulator centre near Gatwick.

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, ​which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said, calling the incident a “terrorist attack”.

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Co-pilot’s New Zealand training stint

The co-pilot was in New Zealand from November 2018 to May 2019 on a six-month student visa, according to New Zealand Police. Police said he was there to complete part of his flight training for a UK-based company that no longer operates in New Zealand.

Australia links investigated

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team, comprising the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), is investigating the man’s links to Australia, the Australian Federal Police said.

Melbourne University connection

Reuters, citing sources, reported that the co-pilot had studied at RMIT University in Melbourne. RMIT separately confirmed that a former student alleged to be involved in the Flydubai incident had been enrolled at the university but did not complete an engineering qualification. The university did not identify the former student.