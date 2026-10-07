Flydubai Omani co-pilot trained in UK, New Zealand, Australia: How Hamam al-Hammami slipped through aviation safety nets

The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, 29, is believed to have attended one of the UK’s biggest flight schools between 2018 and 2019.

Written by: Nischai Vats
2 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 07:15 PM IST First published on: Oct 7, 2026 at 07:14 PM IST
Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight NewsSmit Machchhar was attacked by Hammam al-Hammami mid-flight. (Photo: File/AP)

Flydubai flight FZ1073’s Omani co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar in a midair cockpit brawl last week in an apparent attempt to crash the Dubai-Tel Aviv plane, reportedly trained to become a professional pilot in Britain.

The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, 29, is believed to have attended one of the UK’s biggest flight schools between 2018 and 2019, The Telegraph reported. The report added that Hammami received the training from England-based L3 Airline Academy, a pilot training firm that is a part of Acron Aviation.

Acron Aviation declined to say whether Hammami had trained with the company, citing its policy of not publicly commenting on individual current or former students. The company said it would assist authorities with any investigation.

Crash axe attack on Indian pilot

The Omani co-pilot, who attacked Machchhar with a crash axe that is usually kept in the cockpit in case of emergencies, reportedly trained at one or more centres of L3 Airline Academy in England, which includes major training facilities in Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as a simulator centre near Gatwick.

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, ​which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said, calling the incident a “terrorist attack”.

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Co-pilot’s New Zealand training stint

The co-pilot was in New Zealand from November 2018 to May 2019 on a six-month student visa, according to New Zealand Police. Police said he was there to complete part of his flight training for a UK-based company that no longer operates in New Zealand.

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Australia links investigated

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team, comprising the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), is investigating the man’s links to Australia, the Australian Federal Police said.

Melbourne University connection

Reuters, citing sources, reported that the co-pilot had studied at RMIT University in Melbourne. RMIT separately confirmed that a former student alleged to be involved in the Flydubai incident had been enrolled at the university but did not complete an engineering qualification. The university did not identify the former student.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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