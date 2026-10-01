‘I pulled the controls’: Hero Israeli passenger reveals he saved flydubai flight thanks to popular TV show

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun, with blood stains on his shirt, who was aboard a Flydubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, is welcomed at the arrivals gate at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum)
Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayun has recounted how he and another passenger entered the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 after injured Indian pilot Smit Machchhar opened the door, allowing them to overpower the pilot, who was accused of attacking him.
Hayun said the injured pilot was close to the cockpit door, making it difficult for passengers to enter. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the door before collapsing, he said.
The confrontation between the two pilots sent FZ1073 into a rapid descent. The aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data cited by Reuters.
“I grabbed the attacker, put him in a chokehold, and pulled him, first and foremost outside,” Yaniv told Netanyahu. He said the attacker was trying to destroy the instruments to disable the plane.
Hayun said he called other Israeli passengers to help restrain the attacker. He then returned to the cockpit and pulled back on the aircraft’s controls as the plane was still descending. When Netanyahu asked how he knew what to do, Yaniv replied: “I watch Air Crash Investigation, Mr Prime Minister.”
He said the plane began to level out before the pilot told him he was taking control. Netanyahu, who described Yaniv as “a great hero”, later shared their meeting on social media.
‘Wounded captain managed to open cockpit door’
Netanyahu spokesman Doron Spielman said the wounded captain, Smit Machchhar, bloodied and lying on the floor, had drawn on “the last moments of his energy” to click open the release on the cockpit door. The Times of Israel reported, “At that moment, some of the passengers who realised something was happening raced forward, entered the pilot’s cabin. They saw the injured pilot on the ground, and the other… the attacking pilot was standing over the control panel, bashing the control panel,” he said.
According to Reuters, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Machchhar was covered with blood when he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing a second pair of pilots on board to take control of the jet. The plane then landed in Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. All 174 passengers on board are safe, Netanyahu said.
The leaders of Israel and India hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More