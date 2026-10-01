‘I pulled the controls’: Hero Israeli passenger reveals he saved flydubai flight thanks to popular TV show

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun, with blood stains on his shirt, who was aboard a Flydubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, is welcomed at the arrivals gate at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum)

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayun has recounted how he and another passenger entered the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 after injured Indian pilot Smit Machchhar opened the door, allowing them to overpower the pilot, who was accused of attacking him.

Hayun said the injured pilot was close to the cockpit door, making it difficult for passengers to enter. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the door before collapsing, he said.

The confrontation between the two pilots sent FZ1073 into a rapid descent. The aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data cited by Reuters.

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