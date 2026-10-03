Flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami: His past, a crash axe, a ‘terror’ plot — 5 big updates

Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum meets Captain Smit Machchhar in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (right) co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami inside the flydubai flight. (ANI/AP)

The flydubai FZ1073 incident has taken a new turn, with the co-pilot identified by multiple media reports as Omani national Hammam al-Hammami and the UAE saying its investigation found that he attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

The developments have also raised fresh questions about al-Hammami’s previous aviation career, his recruitment by flydubai and the security checks that allowed him to operate a flight to Tel Aviv. The UAE-led investigation is continuing, with investigators examining the motive and whether anyone else was involved.