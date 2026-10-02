Interactive: Flydubai cockpit incident, Smit Machchhar and the story so far

Wounded after being stabbed by his co-pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar fought to open the cockpit door as the FlyDubai plane plunged, allowing passengers to intervene.

Written by: Aniruddha Dhar
1 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 08:17 PM IST
flydubai incident, flydubai attack,Indian captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured. The co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, is accused of attacking him. (AI-generated image)
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A pilot was injured. The aircraft was plunging. Inside the cockpit, passengers had no idea what was happening. Flydubai Flight FZ1073 descended thousands of feet before Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene. Days later, the Indian pilot has described those terrifying moments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, investigators are examining the co-pilot’s identity, motive and possible links.

Here is what we know so far about the Flydubai FZ1073 incident:

1Take-off2Route3Plunge4Cockpit5Codes6Landing7Pilot8Claims9Questions
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8Image: flydubai
EXPRESS INFOGENIE · WHAT WE KNOW SO FARFlydubai FZ1073: Four hours that turned a routine flight into a crisis
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September 30, 2026Confirmed

A routine morning flight

Flydubai flight FZ1073 left Dubai at 03:05 GMT, bound for Tel Aviv. The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 182 people on board, AP reports.

Source: AP

CruisingFlight-tracking data

About 34,000 feet

For more than two hours the flight was uneventful, cruising across Saudi Arabia towards Israel.

Source: AP reconstruction of Flightradar24 data

03:05GMT take-off, Dubai
737 MAX 8Aircraft
182People on board, per AP
~34,000 ftCruising height
Route from Dubai across Saudi Arabia, diverted to TabukDubai · 03:05Tel Aviv · destinationTurn over JordanTabuk · 06:58
The routeFlight-tracking data

Dubai to Tel Aviv — ending in Tabuk

The red line shows the path flown. The flight never reached Tel Aviv: it turned back over Jordan and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Source: AP, Flightradar24

05:42 – 05:46 GMTFlight-tracking data

A turn into Jordan

At 05:42 the aircraft turned west, briefly entering Jordanian airspace at 15,000 ft. At 05:46 it made a 180-degree turn towards Tabuk.

Why it took that route is one of the questions investigators are expected to examine.

05:42Turns west into Jordan
05:46180° turn to Tabuk
15,000 ftHeight over Jordan
Altitude from 05:20:30 to 05:26 GMT34k ft30k ft25k ft20k ft15k ft05:20:3005:2305:26 GMT
05:21 GMTFlight-tracking data

The plunge

34,000 → 16,600 ft

The descent began at 05:21:09. By 05:22:40 the aircraft had dropped to 16,600 feet — more than half its altitude.

Source: AP, Flightradar24

The next 200 secondsFlight-tracking data

Zigzagging through the sky

The aircraft climbed back to 21,725 ft, then dropped again to 15,000 ft at 05:24:29 — the height it held until landing. AP describes about 200 seconds of steep descents and climbs.

−17,400 ftFirst drop, in about 90 seconds
~200 sOf steep climbs and descents
15,000 ftHeld until landing
COCKPITCaptainCo-pilot
Inside the cockpitAllegation

The captain was attacked

Indian captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured. The co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, is accused of attacking him.

Source: AP, Reuters

Inside the cabin

“Something was seriously wrong”

Passenger video from inside the cabinPASSENGER VIDEO

Footage shared from inside the cabin shows passengers on their feet in the aisle as the crisis unfolded.

Video has not been independently verified by The Indian Express. No injuries are shown.

Source: Passenger video, via social media

The turning pointConfirmed

The door opens

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the locked cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to rush in and restrain the attacker. A reserve pilot on board took control.

CaptainSeriously injured
DoorOpened from inside
PassengersRestrained the attacker
Reserve pilotTook control

TRANSPONDER

Distress codesFlight-tracking data

7700 → 7500 → 7700

At 05:28 the crew squawked 7700, a general emergency. At 05:35 it changed to 7500 — unlawful interference, or hijacking — and held it for about an hour, before returning to 7700 at 06:28.

Source: AP, Flightradar24

770005:28 · General emergency
750005:35 · Unlawful interference
~1 hour7500 held
770006:28 · Back to emergency
Aircraft landing
06:58 GMTTABUK, SAUDI ARABIA
LandingConfirmed

Safe on the ground in Tabuk

Nearly four hours after take-off, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport.

06:58GMT landing, Tabuk
~3h 53mTake-off to landing
TabukSaudi Arabia

The Indian pilot

Smit Machchhar

Captain Smit MachchharPhoto: Reuters
In good health & recovering well

The Indian Embassy in the UAE says the captain is recovering. He was treated in Tabuk and later airlifted to the UAE, where India’s envoy visited him. He is in hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Source: Indian Embassy in the UAE, Gulf News, AP

“I had so many wounds. I had fallen down. I was fighting for my life. At one point I realized that if I didn’t get up … then passengers would lose their lives.”— Capt. Smit Machchhar, speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a video call from hospital in Abu Dhabi (AP)

Claims and the investigation

What is claimed — and what is known

Claim

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says the co-pilot underwent “Islamist radical indoctrination”

He said the co-pilot “was suicidal”

AP reports he gave no details to support the claim

Official

The co-pilot, an Omani national, was arrested in Saudi Arabia and is being interrogated there, Netanyahu said

The co-pilot’s name has not been made public; his motive is not clear

The UAE is investigating possible terrorist links, prior planning or direction

Israel says it will vet pilots and check identities on all flights into the country

Commercial travel between Israel and the UAE has been suspended; Israel is starting repatriation flights for stranded passengers

“I don’t make final conclusions yet.”— Benjamin Netanyahu

Still unanswered

What investigators need to establish

Tap a question to open it

Netanyahu has claimed radicalisation but offered no supporting details. The motive has not been established.
Investigators will look at whether colleagues had raised concerns about the co-pilot, AP reports.
How the co-pilot was screened and vetted before the flight.
Whether the object allegedly used in the attack was brought on board or obtained during the flight.
How Saudi and Jordanian authorities responded to the emergency codes.
Why the aircraft briefly entered Jordanian airspace before turning to Tabuk.

Sources: AP, Reuters, Flightradar24, Indian Embassy in the UAE, Gulf News. All times GMT. The co-pilot is accused; his motive has not been established. Illustrations are stylised.

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