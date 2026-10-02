Interactive: Flydubai cockpit incident, Smit Machchhar and the story so far

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A pilot was injured. The aircraft was plunging. Inside the cockpit, passengers had no idea what was happening. Flydubai Flight FZ1073 descended thousands of feet before Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene. Days later, the Indian pilot has described those terrifying moments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, investigators are examining the co-pilot’s identity, motive and possible links.
Flydubai flight FZ1073 left Dubai at 03:05 GMT, bound for Tel Aviv. The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 182 people on board, AP reports.
Source: AP
For more than two hours the flight was uneventful, cruising across Saudi Arabia towards Israel.
Source: AP reconstruction of Flightradar24 data
The red line shows the path flown. The flight never reached Tel Aviv: it turned back over Jordan and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Source: AP, Flightradar24
At 05:42 the aircraft turned west, briefly entering Jordanian airspace at 15,000 ft. At 05:46 it made a 180-degree turn towards Tabuk.
Why it took that route is one of the questions investigators are expected to examine.
34,000 → 16,600 ft
The descent began at 05:21:09. By 05:22:40 the aircraft had dropped to 16,600 feet — more than half its altitude.
Source: AP, Flightradar24
The aircraft climbed back to 21,725 ft, then dropped again to 15,000 ft at 05:24:29 — the height it held until landing. AP describes about 200 seconds of steep descents and climbs.
Indian captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured. The co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, is accused of attacking him.
Source: AP, Reuters
Footage shared from inside the cabin shows passengers on their feet in the aisle as the crisis unfolded.
Video has not been independently verified by The Indian Express. No injuries are shown.
Source: Passenger video, via social media
Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the locked cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to rush in and restrain the attacker. A reserve pilot on board took control.
TRANSPONDER
At 05:28 the crew squawked 7700, a general emergency. At 05:35 it changed to 7500 — unlawful interference, or hijacking — and held it for about an hour, before returning to 7700 at 06:28.
Source: AP, Flightradar24
Nearly four hours after take-off, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport.
The Indian pilot
Smit Machchhar
The Indian Embassy in the UAE says the captain is recovering. He was treated in Tabuk and later airlifted to the UAE, where India’s envoy visited him. He is in hospital in Abu Dhabi.
Source: Indian Embassy in the UAE, Gulf News, AP
Claims and the investigation
What is claimed — and what is known
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says the co-pilot underwent “Islamist radical indoctrination”
He said the co-pilot “was suicidal”
AP reports he gave no details to support the claim
The co-pilot, an Omani national, was arrested in Saudi Arabia and is being interrogated there, Netanyahu said
The co-pilot’s name has not been made public; his motive is not clear
The UAE is investigating possible terrorist links, prior planning or direction
Israel says it will vet pilots and check identities on all flights into the country
Commercial travel between Israel and the UAE has been suspended; Israel is starting repatriation flights for stranded passengers
Still unanswered
What investigators need to establish
Tap a question to open it
Sources: AP, Reuters, Flightradar24, Indian Embassy in the UAE, Gulf News. All times GMT. The co-pilot is accused; his motive has not been established. Illustrations are stylised.
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