Interactive: Flydubai cockpit incident, Smit Machchhar and the story so far

The red line shows the path flown. The flight never reached Tel Aviv: it turned back over Jordan and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Flight-tracking data

A turn into Jordan

At 05:42 the aircraft turned west, briefly entering Jordanian airspace at 15,000 ft. At 05:46 it made a 180-degree turn towards Tabuk.

Why it took that route is one of the questions investigators are expected to examine.