Flydubai Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami planned Tel Aviv crash before hiring by airline: Report

Two Israeli officials told Reuters the co-pilot allegedly told UAE interrogators he had planned the attack before joining flydubai and had searched for airlines flying to Tel Aviv.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 5, 2026 08:19 PM IST First published on: Oct 5, 2026 at 08:18 PM IST
flydubai copilotThe co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, had planned to crash the flydubai flight into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport. (Photo: AP/ enhanced via AI)

The flydubai flight FZ1073’s co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in a suspected attempt to crash the plane in a midair cockpit brawl last week, has reportedly told the UAE authorities that he had planned the attack before he was hired by the Dubai state-owned airline, two Israeli officials said.

The co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, had planned to crash the flydubai flight into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, news agency Reuters reported, citing Israeli officials. Israeli officials have said the co-pilot is from Oman but have not named him, while the UAE and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot’s identity.

Previous Israel-bound flight also allegedly targeted

The plane took off from Dubai last Wednesday with 174 passengers and six crew members. The report added that Hamam had operated another Israel-bound plane earlier this year and had intended to hijack and crash it, but he chose not to.

 
 

Express InfoGenIE · Flydubai FZ1073

From recruitment to cockpit

What officials and sources say about how the co-pilot came to be on FZ1073, and what investigators still need to establish.

Investigation ongoing · claims attributed

Timeline

From recruitment to cockpit: How the alleged plot unfolded

 12345678910
Step 1 of 10 · Previous career

Oman Air pilot

Reported

Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, flew for Oman Air, according to a regional official and a person familiar with the matter.

Source: AP
Step 2 of 10 · Reported concerns in Oman

Barred from flying

Reported

Oman barred him from flying over concerns he had adopted extremist views, and moved him to an administrative job, officials told AP.

Source: AP
Step 3 of 10 · Searches for Tel Aviv routes

Sought an Israel-bound airline

Alleged

Two Israeli officials told Reuters he planned the attack before joining the carrier and searched for airlines that fly to Tel Aviv.

Source: Reuters
Step 4 of 10 · Joins flydubai

Hired by the UAE carrier

Reported

He was later hired by flydubai. How far he was vetted is not clear.

Source: AP
Step 5 of 10 · Earlier Tel Aviv flight

A plan abandoned?

Alleged

He flew to Tel Aviv earlier in 2026 and allegedly intended to crash that aircraft, but dropped the plan because he knew someone on board, Reuters reported. A regional official said he had originally planned to act in July.

Source: Reuters via AeroTime; AP
Step 6 of 10 · FZ1073 assignment

Dubai to Tel Aviv, 30 September

Reported

He is rostered as co-pilot on FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 182 people on board. How he came to fly this route is not known.

Source: AP
Step 7 of 10 · Alleged cockpit attack

Crash axe, controls seized

Official

The UAE says he attacked the captain with the cockpit crash axe and tried to take control. The jet fell from 34,000 ft to 16,600 ft in about 90 seconds.

Source: UAE authorities; AP; Flightradar24
Step 8 of 10 · Passengers intervene

The door opens

Reported

Captain Smit Machchhar, badly hurt, opened the cockpit door. Passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot; two off-duty flydubai pilots took control.

Source: Times of Israel; The National
Step 9 of 10 · Emergency landing in Tabuk

06:58 GMT

Flight data

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, nearly four hours after take-off.

Source: AP; Flightradar24
Step 10 of 10 · UAE investigation

A planned terror attack

Official

The UAE leads the probe, with Israeli and Saudi participation, treating it as a planned terror attack. Regional officials say they found no Iranian link.

Source: AP

The security chain

Oman → flydubai → Israel → Tel Aviv

 
WHAT WAS KNOWNHe was barred from flying over concerns about extremist views (sources to AP).
WHAT WAS NOT KNOWNWhether these concerns were shared with flydubai or anyone else.
WHAT WAS KNOWNFlydubai hired him after Oman Air sidelined him (sources to AP).
WHAT WAS NOT KNOWNHow he was vetted, and what flydubai knew. The airline says “there are many questions at this stage.”
WHAT WAS KNOWNIsrael says it has agreements to keep pilots from countries without ties, such as Oman, off Israel-bound flights. Officials say crew lists arrived 48 hours ahead and raised no red flags.
WHAT WAS NOT KNOWNWhy he was not flagged. Transport Minister Miri Regev says her ministry was not given a list or any warnings.
WHAT WAS KNOWNHe had already flown to Tel Aviv once in 2026, Reuters reported.
WHAT WAS NOT KNOWNHow he came to be rostered on FZ1073.

Sources: AP; Reuters; Israeli government statements

The path

How did an alleged pre-planned plot reach the cockpit?

1
OmanReported concerns / previous flying history
2
flydubai hiringAlleged job search for Tel Aviv routes
3
Tel Aviv routePrevious Israel-bound flight
4
FZ1073Attack on Machchhar
5
TabukEmergency landing

WHAT INVESTIGATORS STILL NEED TO ESTABLISH

Was the plan solely his?

Did anyone assist him?

What did flydubai know?

What did Oman know?

What did Israeli authorities know?

When did the alleged plan begin?

The co-pilot’s alleged planning is based on unnamed officials’ accounts and has not been tested in court.

Sources: AP; Reuters (via AeroTime); The Times of Israel; The National; UAE authorities; Flightradar24

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Little information is available as to why the Omani co-pilot changed his mind while operating the previous flight bound for Tel Aviv; however, he is thought to have known someone on board, the Reuters report added. The Omani co-pilot attacked Machchhar with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said. The UAE official termed the midair violence a “terrorist incident.”

Co-pilot allegedly sought flydubai job to target Tel Aviv

The Omani co-pilot reportedly told the UAE authorities that he had applied for a job at flydubai after searching for several airline companies that fly to Tel Aviv, Israeli officials were quoted as saying. The major disaster on flydubai flight FZ1073 was averted after Captain Smit Machchhar, who has been hailed as a ‘hero’, was able to open the cockpit door, and passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot.

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Questions over airline vetting and Israeli security protocols

The new details have raised concerns about how thoroughly flydubai vets potential employees, and how the Omani co-pilot’s presence on a flight filled with Israeli passengers leapfrogged Tel Aviv’s stringent security protocols. This comes as Israeli authorities have said that they have agreements with foreign airlines to keep pilots of nations without diplomatic ties from flying there. Israel and Oman do not have formal diplomatic relations.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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