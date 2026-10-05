Flydubai Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami planned Tel Aviv crash before hiring by airline: Report

The co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, had planned to crash the flydubai flight into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport. (Photo: AP/ enhanced via AI)

The flydubai flight FZ1073’s co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in a suspected attempt to crash the plane in a midair cockpit brawl last week, has reportedly told the UAE authorities that he had planned the attack before he was hired by the Dubai state-owned airline, two Israeli officials said.

The co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, had planned to crash the flydubai flight into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, news agency Reuters reported, citing Israeli officials. Israeli officials have said the co-pilot is from Oman but have not named him, while the UAE and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot’s identity.