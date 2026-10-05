Flydubai Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami planned Tel Aviv crash before hiring by airline: Report

The flydubai flight FZ1073’s co-pilot, who allegedly stabbed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in a suspected attempt to crash the plane in a midair cockpit brawl last week, has reportedly told the UAE authorities that he had planned the attack before he was hired by the Dubai state-owned airline, two Israeli officials said.
The co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, had planned to crash the flydubai flight into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, news agency Reuters reported, citing Israeli officials. Israeli officials have said the co-pilot is from Oman but have not named him, while the UAE and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot’s identity.
The plane took off from Dubai last Wednesday with 174 passengers and six crew members. The report added that Hamam had operated another Israel-bound plane earlier this year and had intended to hijack and crash it, but he chose not to.
Express InfoGenIE · Flydubai FZ1073
From recruitment to cockpit
What officials and sources say about how the co-pilot came to be on FZ1073, and what investigators still need to establish.Investigation ongoing · claims attributed
Timeline
From recruitment to cockpit: How the alleged plot unfolded
Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, flew for Oman Air, according to a regional official and a person familiar with the matter.Source: AP
Oman barred him from flying over concerns he had adopted extremist views, and moved him to an administrative job, officials told AP.Source: AP
Two Israeli officials told Reuters he planned the attack before joining the carrier and searched for airlines that fly to Tel Aviv.Source: Reuters
He was later hired by flydubai. How far he was vetted is not clear.Source: AP
He flew to Tel Aviv earlier in 2026 and allegedly intended to crash that aircraft, but dropped the plan because he knew someone on board, Reuters reported. A regional official said he had originally planned to act in July.Source: Reuters via AeroTime; AP
He is rostered as co-pilot on FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 182 people on board. How he came to fly this route is not known.Source: AP
The UAE says he attacked the captain with the cockpit crash axe and tried to take control. The jet fell from 34,000 ft to 16,600 ft in about 90 seconds.Source: UAE authorities; AP; Flightradar24
Captain Smit Machchhar, badly hurt, opened the cockpit door. Passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot; two off-duty flydubai pilots took control.Source: Times of Israel; The National
The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, nearly four hours after take-off.Source: AP; Flightradar24
The UAE leads the probe, with Israeli and Saudi participation, treating it as a planned terror attack. Regional officials say they found no Iranian link.Source: AP
The security chain
Oman → flydubai → Israel → Tel Aviv
Sources: AP; Reuters; Israeli government statements
The path
How did an alleged pre-planned plot reach the cockpit?
WHAT INVESTIGATORS STILL NEED TO ESTABLISH
Was the plan solely his?
Did anyone assist him?
What did flydubai know?
What did Oman know?
What did Israeli authorities know?
When did the alleged plan begin?
The co-pilot’s alleged planning is based on unnamed officials’ accounts and has not been tested in court.
Sources: AP; Reuters (via AeroTime); The Times of Israel; The National; UAE authorities; Flightradar24
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Little information is available as to why the Omani co-pilot changed his mind while operating the previous flight bound for Tel Aviv; however, he is thought to have known someone on board, the Reuters report added. The Omani co-pilot attacked Machchhar with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said. The UAE official termed the midair violence a “terrorist incident.”
The Omani co-pilot reportedly told the UAE authorities that he had applied for a job at flydubai after searching for several airline companies that fly to Tel Aviv, Israeli officials were quoted as saying. The major disaster on flydubai flight FZ1073 was averted after Captain Smit Machchhar, who has been hailed as a ‘hero’, was able to open the cockpit door, and passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot.
The new details have raised concerns about how thoroughly flydubai vets potential employees, and how the Omani co-pilot’s presence on a flight filled with Israeli passengers leapfrogged Tel Aviv’s stringent security protocols. This comes as Israeli authorities have said that they have agreements with foreign airlines to keep pilots of nations without diplomatic ties from flying there. Israel and Oman do not have formal diplomatic relations.