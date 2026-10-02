‘I was not going to let others die’: Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar’s desperate push to open cockpit door

Flydubai FZ1073 Incident: Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot injured when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, said on Friday that he fought back and managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene as the aircraft was plunging.
Recounting the midair cockpit brawl in a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machchhar said he was on the ground and still being attacked by his co-pilot when he realised that the plane was nosediving and he had to do something. The aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds during the incident, Reuters reported.
Fighting back from the cockpit floor
In his first public remarks since the suspected hijacking attempt, Captain Machchhar said, “I was lying on the floor injured, but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside. In that moment, I was fighting for my life, at that time, I was thinking, ‘What if I don’t get up?'”
The Indian pilot, who was seen with a tube in his nose and bandages on his head and hands while speaking to Modi, said, “Others came in and also played a role [in controlling the situation]. I was of course fighting for my own life, but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die.”
Officials said the flydubai plane sent an emergency signal to air traffic controllers before it switched to hijacking code squawk 7500. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said one pilot stabbed another pilot before “apparently trying to crash” the plane.
A passenger on board a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv captured the moment it landed safely in Saudi Arabia after an ordeal of what Israeli officials said was an attempt to crash the plane https://t.co/YJoleEhjZIpic.twitter.com/E9QMuqGM23
After the attacker was overpowered by the passengers, two reserve pilots who were travelling in the plane as commuters landed the flydubai flight FZ1073 at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport in the northwestern region. Machchhar was seriously injured in the attack and was later shifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi for continued medical treatment and recovery, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
PM Modi praises Captain Machchhar’s courage
Modi told the Indian pilot that “his courage, patience and quick decision-making saved the lives of so many people,” and that India was proud of his “brave act”. According to an update by the Indian Embassy in the UAE on Thursday, Machchhar was “in good health and recovering well”.
Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers.
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Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects.
Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats.
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His core areas of focus include:
US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts.
US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences.
Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments.
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Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More