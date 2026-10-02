‘I was not going to let others die’: Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar’s desperate push to open cockpit door

Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar was at the controls of a FlyDubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing. (Israel's Foreign Ministry via AP)

Flydubai FZ1073 Incident: Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot injured when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, said on Friday that he fought back and managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene as the aircraft was plunging.

Recounting the midair cockpit brawl in a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machchhar said he was on the ground and still being attacked by his co-pilot when he realised that the plane was nosediving and he had to do something. The aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds during the incident, Reuters reported.