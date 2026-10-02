‘I was not going to let others die’: Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar’s desperate push to open cockpit door

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar recounts how he fought his co-pilot and opened the cockpit door during the midair attack.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 05:49 PM IST
Israel Mideast Emergency LandingIndian Capt. Smit Machchhar was at the controls of a FlyDubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing. (Israel's Foreign Ministry via AP)
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Flydubai FZ1073 Incident: Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot injured when his co-pilot allegedly attacked him aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, said on Friday that he fought back and managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene as the aircraft was plunging.

Recounting the midair cockpit brawl in a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machchhar said he was on the ground and still being attacked by his co-pilot when he realised that the plane was nosediving and he had to do something. The aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds during the incident, Reuters reported.

Fighting back from the cockpit floor

In his first public remarks since the suspected hijacking attempt, Captain Machchhar said, “I was lying on the floor injured, but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside. In that moment, I was fighting for my life, at that time, I was thinking, ‘What if I don’t get up?'”

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Express InfoGenIE · Aviation

Flydubai FZ1073: 4 hours that changed mid-air

A reconstruction of the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, from take-off to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, built around its altitude record.

KEY:Flight-tracking dataPassenger accountsAllegationReported
01

The flight begins

03:05 GMT · DUBAI
Flight

Flydubai FZ1073

Route

Dubai → Tel Aviv

Aircraft

Boeing 737 MAX 8

Cruise

About 34,000 ft

Altitude profile of the whole flight0k ft10k ft20k ft30k ft03:0504:0005:0006:0006:58Take-off → climb → cruise05:21 plunge06:58 Tabuk
Flight-tracking data

Source: AP reconstruction of Flightradar24 data

02

The sudden plunge

05:21 GMT
34,000 FTCRUISING
16,600 FTBY 05:22:40 GMT
Altitude from 05:20:30 to 05:26 GMT34k30k25k20k15k05:20:3005:23:0005:26:0034,000 ft16,600 ft21,725 ft15,000 ftBoeing 737

More than half its altitude lost · then a sharp climb and a second descent

Flight-tracking data

After the drop to 16,600 ft the aircraft climbed to 21,725 ft, then descended again to 15,000 ft at 05:24:29 GMT — the lowest altitude it held until landing.

Source: AP, Flightradar24. Timing of the 21,725 ft peak is approximate.

03

The cockpit emergency

Captain Smit MachchharPhoto: ReutersCAPTAIN ATTACKED

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was injured.

Reported
CO-PILOT

Accused of attacking the captain. Motive and intent not established.

Allegation
Passenger accounts

Passengers realised something was seriously wrong.

Reported

Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to enter and restrain the attacker.

Source: AP

04

Distress codes: what do they mean?

05:28 GMT7700

General emergency

05:35 GMT7500

Unlawful interference / hijacking

held for about an hour
06:28 GMT7700

General emergency

Squawk codes are four-digit numbers pilots set on the transponder so air-traffic control can see the aircraft’s status on radar.

The aircraft also changed course: at 05:42 GMT it turned west, briefly entering Jordanian airspace, and at 05:46 GMT it turned towards Tabuk.

Flight-tracking data

Source: AP, Flightradar24, Al Jazeera

05

The plane keeps dropping

CRUISE34,000

feet

FIRST PLUNGE16,600

feet

FURTHER DESCENT~15,000

feet

About 200 seconds of chaotic flight: AP’s reconstruction describes the aircraft zigzagging through a series of steep descents and climbs.

Flight-tracking data

Source: AP

06

Passengers take action

INSIDE THE CABIN
Cockpit doorCOCKPIT
1

Captain opens cockpit door

2

Passengers rush inside

3

Attacker restrained

4

Control of aircraft regained

Passenger accounts

Passengers described the aircraft repeatedly dropping and recovering during the struggle.

Source: AP

07

Emergency landing

Route: Dubai across Saudi Arabia to Tabuk; Tel Aviv was the destination TEL AVIVdestination05:42 turns westbriefly into JordanTABUKemergency landingDUBAI03:05 GMT
06:58 GMT · TABUK, SAUDI ARABIA

A reserve crew member who was on board took control, and the aircraft landed safely.

Source: AP, Flightradar24

08

What investigators still need to establish

WHY?

Why did the cockpit attack happen?

WHO?

What was the co-pilot’s motive?

HOW?

What happened inside the cockpit, and in what order? Why did the aircraft change altitude repeatedly?

SECURITY?

How did the co-pilot pass security and vetting procedures?

Investigations by authorities in Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are continuing.

Source: AP, Reuters

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters, Flightradar24, Indian Express. All times GMT.

Express InfoGenIE

‘I was not going to let others die’

The Indian pilot, who was seen with a tube in his nose and bandages on his head and hands while speaking to Modi, said, “Others came in and also played a role [in controlling the situation]. I was of course fighting for my own life, but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die.”

Also Read | New video shows chaos on flydubai flight after Indian pilot foils attack

How the flydubai flight was brought under control

Officials said the flydubai plane sent an emergency signal to air traffic controllers before it switched to hijacking code squawk 7500. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said one pilot stabbed another pilot before “apparently trying to crash” the plane.

After the attacker was overpowered by the passengers, two reserve pilots who were travelling in the plane as commuters landed the flydubai flight FZ1073 at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport in the northwestern region. Machchhar was seriously injured in the attack and was later shifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi for continued medical treatment and recovery, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi praises Captain Machchhar’s courage

Modi told the Indian pilot that “his courage, patience and quick decision-making saved the lives of so many people,” and that India was proud of his “brave act”. According to an update by the Indian Embassy in the UAE on Thursday, Machchhar was “in good health and recovering well”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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