‘Don’t sleep…’: How dentist Shota Musaev helped save flydubai captain Smit Machchhar after cockpit attack

Dentist Musaev said he and other passengers rushed towards the flydubai's FZ1073 plane cockpit after hearing screams. Inside, he saw Machchhar on the floor, bleeding heavily from wounds to his head.

Written by: Nischai Vats
4 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 08:28 PM IST First published on: Oct 6, 2026 at 07:59 PM IST
flydubai, smit machchhar, dentistAfter the passengers and flydubai crew overpowered the Omani co-pilot, reportedly identified as Hamam al-Hammami, Dr Musaev treated Indian pilot Machchhar. (Photo: X/ enhanced via AI)

Dr Shota Musaev, a Georgian dentist living in Israel, boarded flydubai flight FZ1073 as an ordinary passenger. Minutes later, after the co-pilot attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit, Musaev found himself treating the badly wounded pilot as the aircraft diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to ABC News, Musaev said he and other passengers rushed towards the cockpit after hearing screams. Inside, he saw Machchhar on the floor, bleeding heavily from wounds to his head, neck and hands.

How Dr Shota Musaev treated injured Indian pilot

Saying that he didn’t hesitate to do something, the dentist said, “I think, how can I help this situation for all the passengers on the plane? How can I help? And I see one pilot on the floor, with…blood.”

 

Express InfoGenIE · Flydubai FZ1073

45 minutes to save a pilot

How Dr Shota Musaev treated Captain Smit Machchhar

 

An Israeli dentist, an ordinary passenger on FZ1073T-shirts, ice and constant pressure

 
BASED ON PASSENGER TESTIMONY AND PUBLISHED REPORTING

The screams

A passenger becomes a first responder

      
      
COCKPIT
 

He was travelling with his wife from China, via Dubai, to Israel.

“And I see one pilot on the floor, with … blood.”

The injuries

Deep wounds to head and left hand

       HEADLEFT HAND

Illustration only.

First aid

The bleeding would not stop

T-shirtsPressed on the wounds
Still bleedingSo he asked the stewards for ice
IceAdded to the pressure
Pressure, throughoutNo painkillers, because of the bleeding risk

“All through the 45 minutes, I kept the pressure on.”

Keep him conscious

“Please don’t sleep, we need you.”

MUSAEVPlease don’t sleep, we need you.
ASKED ABOUTHis children. Their names. His family.
MUSAEVYou will go back to your family, we are landing soon.

Condition worsens

Watching for shock

              
 

“We need to land quickly. He doesn’t have much more time.”

Meanwhile

An aircraft still in danger

CABIN

Musaev treats Machchhar

COCKPIT

Two standby Flydubai pilots and a passenger steady the aircraft

Before treating the captain, Musaev had helped passengers restrain the co-pilot with headphone cables.

Tabuk

Handed to doctors on the ground

TABUK, SAUDI ARABIA

The 45-minute fight to control the bleeding was over. Machchhar was later transferred to the UAE to recover.

  Captain Smit Machchhar

Captain Smit Machchhar

“He saved my life, to be honest.”

on Dr Shota Musaev · Photo: Reuters

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

After passengers subdued the co-pilot, Musaev turned his attention to Machchhar and treated the injured captain for about 45 minutes, according to an interview with The National. He also helped passengers restrain the attacker using headphone cables. The aircraft had been cruising at about 34,000 feet when the cockpit confrontation sent it into a steep descent before it was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Two standby flydubai pilots who had been travelling as passengers then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft before it landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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‘I used T-shirts to press the wounds’

“There was heavy bleeding from his head and left hand. I used T-shirts to press the wounds, but it [the bleeding] didn’t stop, so I asked the stewards for ice,” Dr Musaev told The National. Musaev also monitored Machchhar’s vital signs. At one point, he said, the captain’s pulse became dangerously low, prompting him to raise Machchhar’s feet. Later, when he noticed that the pilot’s lips had turned blue, he told a steward: “We need to land quickly. He doesn’t have much more time.”

The Israel-based dentist added, “He had very, very deep cuts and we needed many ice packets. But every time I opened the T-shirt to check the bleeding, it would bleed more. So I pressed not very hard and used ice. All through the 45 minutes, I kept the pressure on.”

How Musaev kept captain Machchhar conscious

Dr Musaev said that he was trying to keep Captain Machchhar, who was seriously wounded in the attack by the Omani co-pilot, conscious by talking to him as he gave emergency aid to the Indian pilot.

“I told him, ‘Please don’t sleep, we need you.’ I asked how many children he had and their names. I kept telling him, ‘Don’t be afraid; you will go back to your family; we are landing soon…He was cut badly and would say, ‘I’m feeling hot on my hands.’ I kept telling him that he would be OK,” Musaev said.

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Musaev said Machchhar repeatedly asked for help and told him he wanted to live. The captain also complained of pain in his head and a burning sensation in his hands, according to the dentist.

Captain Machchhar wants to meet the dentist

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 3, Machchhar said he would like to meet Musaev, who had treated him after the attack.

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Musaev has rejected the idea that he alone was responsible for saving Machchhar, instead crediting the passengers and crew who intervened during the crisis. “Everyone in the plane is a hero,” he told The National. “Smit saved our lives and we saved his life.”

Musaev, 47, was travelling with his wife, Sigalit, from China via Dubai to Israel when he heard screams and later a call for a doctor.

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After the emergency landing in Tabuk, Musaev said the experience continued to affect him and his wife. He told The National that they were sleeping only about two hours a night and that he had lost three kilograms in three days.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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