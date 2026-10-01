Plunged 14,000 feet in 29 secs: How stabbed Indian pilot averted flydubai crash

A routine morning flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned into a mid-air emergency on Wednesday. The flydubai stabbing, as Israeli officials describe it, saw one pilot allegedly attack the other and apparently try to crash a plane carrying 174 people. The jet made an emergency landing at Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, but not before plunging thousands of feet in the air in less than half a minute.

Flight FZ1073 was nearing Israel when the trouble began. Details of the incident remain foggy, pending an official investigation. However, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by CBS News as saying that as the plane approached its destination, one pilot stabbed the other and apparently tried to crash the aircraft with everyone on board. The cause of the fight is still unknown.

The airline’s own account was brief. Without confirming this version of events, Flydubai said an “altercation” broke out on the flight deck, after which the crew secured the aircraft and diverted to Tabuk.

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The flight’s tracking data told a more dramatic story. Flightradar24 logged the plane falling from 30,875 feet to 16,750 feet in just 29 seconds, reported NBC News. As per CNBC, Its transponder data showed vertical speeds swinging from roughly 30,000 feet to 10,000 feet per minute.

The aircraft also broadcast two emergency codes: 7700 for a general emergency and 7500 for unlawful interference, usually associated with hijacking. However, Netanyahu said it was unlikely a hijack attempt. Later, another 7700 code was broadcast.

Inside the cabin, passengers believed the end was near. One told NBC News of “screaming, people running, panicking, blood” as the plane dropped.

There are multiple reports of a knife being involved, but the details remain unverified. Yasmin Abu Kasis, whose daughter Miriam was aboard the flight, told news agency Reuters that her daughter heard screaming and reported seeing a man with a knife force one of the pilots to the floor.

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flydubai FZ1073 · September 30, 2026 Flydubai FZ1073: From Dubai to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia A Tel Aviv-bound flight lost half its altitude in about a minute, sent emergency codes and diverted to Tabuk after what Israeli officials describe as an attack in the cockpit. Investigation ongoing Mid-air timeline Inside the cockpit Why jets scrambled What passengers saw The numbers Flydubai FZ1073: What happened mid-air? The flight, step by step. Times and altitudes are from Flightradar24 data. ​Tap to pause ​Paused · tap to play Dubaitake-off Tel Avivdestination Tabuklanded JORDAN SAUDI ARABIA UAE IRAQ EGYPT 7700 7500 Altitude ​ ​ ​ Take-off Confrontation Plunge 7700 → 7500 Jets scrambled Door opens Attacker subdued Diverts Lands 03:05 GMT · Dubai FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, takes off for Tel Aviv with about 170 people on board. About 2 hr 15 min into the flight Alleged A confrontation breaks out in the cockpit. Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain. 05:21 GMT · 34,000 ft → ~16,600 ft Flight-tracking data shows the jet losing about half its altitude in roughly a minute. 05:28 and 05:35 GMT The transponder shows 7700, a general emergency, then 7500, unlawful interference. Israel Fearing a possible hijacking, Israel scrambles fighter jets. Cockpit Attributed The injured captain opens the cockpit door so others can get in, Israeli PM Netanyahu said. Passengers and crew Attributed A passenger and crew members enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker, according to Netanyahu and passengers. Towards Saudi Arabia On-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight secure the plane and divert it to Tabuk, the airline says. About 07:00 GMT · Tabuk The aircraft lands safely. Passengers are safe; both pilots are taken to hospital. Route is approximate. Cockpit events are based on accounts from Israeli officials, flydubai and passengers; their exact timing has not been made public. ​​​India link: the injured captain, Smit Machchhar, is an Indian national, i24NEWS and Israel Hayom report. He is in a stable condition after surgery in Saudi Arabia, according to i24NEWS. Inside the flydubai cockpit: What we know The least clear part of the story, in sequence 1 Cockpit confrontation A fight breaks out between the two pilots 2 One pilot allegedly stabs the other Israeli officials say the co-pilot stabbed the captain 3 Attempt to take control Netanyahu says the attacker “apparently tried to crash the plane” 4 Injured pilot opens the cockpit door The wounded captain lets others in, Netanyahu said 5 A passenger and crew member enter A passenger says a relief pilot called for help and others followed 6 Attacker subdued Passengers and crew overpower him 7 Other crew regain control flydubai: on-duty crew travelling on the flight secured the plane Based on accounts from Israeli officials and passengers; investigation ongoing. flydubai says the reasons and motives “remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation”. Why did Israel scramble fighter jets? What Israeli authorities could see from the ground 1 · Emergency signalThe aircraft transmits 7700, then 7500: unlawful interference 2 · Rapid altitude loss34,000 ft to about 16,600 ft in roughly a minute 3 · Hijacking fearedIsraeli authorities scramble fighter jets What actually happened? Israeli officials later said the incident involved an alleged attack by one pilot on the other. Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed the other and “apparently tried to crash the plane”. The investigation is ongoing. ‘We need help’: What passengers saw aboard Flydubai FZ1073 In passengers’ own words. Their accounts have not been independently verified. A bloodied passenger “We are in the middle of a plane hijacking. At the moment, we have subdued the terrorists and we are preparing to land… We need help.” Passenger video, as reported by Ynet Passengers rush the cockpit “A few of us just jumped in and pulled him out of the cockpit. Everything is OK now.” Passenger, as reported by Ynet An injured pilot “Everyone on the plane is safe and well except for the pilot.” Passenger, as reported by Ynet Crew and passengers restrain the attacker “He called for help, and two others and I entered the cockpit and subdued the terrorist. I’m covered in blood.” Zvika Manes, passenger, to Ynet Passengers stay on board after landing Passengers remained on the plane after it landed in Tabuk. Euronews Saudi security surrounds the aircraft A heavy Saudi security presence surrounded the plane. Euronews The numbers behind the flydubai emergency Each figure with its source ~170 people on board Newsweek; i24 says 174

people on board 34,000 ft cruising altitude before the drop Flightradar24

cruising altitude before the drop ~16,600 ft lowest point of the drop Flightradar24 data

lowest point of the drop ~1 min time the drop took Flightradar24 data

time the drop took ~2 hr 15 min after take-off (03:05 → 05:21 GMT) Flightradar24

after take-off (03:05 → 05:21 GMT) 7700 general emergency code Flightradar24

general emergency code 7500 unlawful interference code Flightradar24

unlawful interference code Tabuk emergency landing, Saudi Arabia flydubai

emergency landing, Saudi Arabia 2 pilotsinjured and hospitalisedAeroTime, i24 Some reports give the drop as 33,000 ft to 17,000 ft. Flightradar24 data shows 34,000 ft to as low as 16,600 ft. Express InfoGenIE

ALSO READ | Not ‘hijacked’: What happened to Flydubai FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv mid-air

Smit Machchhar – captain who opened the door

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian, sustained serious injuries while fighting back the co-pilot. Despite being stabbed, he managed to unlock the cockpit door. That let passengers and crew overpower the attacker.

CBS News reported that a passenger is credited with fighting off the attacker, and that two off-duty pilots then took the controls. Machchhar is reportedly in stable condition at a hospital in Tabuk. The Ministry of External Affairs said that Machchhar is receiving medical attention and is safe.

Netanyahu also said Saudi authorities have arrested the co-pilot, who remains unnamed. Passengers later continued to Tel Aviv on a replacement aircraft.

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Why were there additional pilots on the flight?

flydubai flight FZ1073 had a total of four pilots on board. According to Jerusalem Post, the additional pilots were present to take over the controls. flydubai was expecting a possible regional rerouting before the flight took off.

This meant that the could journey could be extended and the original crew would have to extend their duty hours. To prevent this, two additional pilots were onboard.

Cockpit doors designed to keep threats out

Cockpit doors have been reinforced and locked in flight for years to keep threats out. This case, if the accounts hold, involved a threat already inside. A sealed flight cockpit cannot, on its own, protect a plane from someone with legitimate access.

The sequence also drew a military response. Tabuk’s civilian airport sits beside a Saudi military base, and an official told CBS News that Saudi Arabia, fearing a hijack, had scrambled its own jets as the plane turned toward the kingdom.

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Still unknown about the flydubai stabbing

Flydubai has described the incident as only an “altercation” and has not publicly stated a motive. Israeli officials have called it an attempted “terror” attack. However, this has not been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, and the account of who did what inside the cockpit rests largely on statements from Israeli officials and passengers.

Details may change as investigators examine the flight recorders and question those on board.

The reason for the cockpit fight is also unknown.

The investigation will also have to confirm if a weapon was indeed used in the stabbing. If yes, how was it smuggled on board through the multi-layered security at the origin airport?