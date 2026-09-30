Flydubai pilot ‘tried to crash plane’ after stabbing co-pilot: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that one of the pilots of a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight stabbed the other pilot in the cockpit and apparently tried to crash the plane, but passengers then held him down while other pilots landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.
Netanyahu described the midair scare as “a highly severe security incident” and said that Saudi authorities have arrested the co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073 and will interrogate him.
flydubai FZ1073 · September 30, 2026
Flydubai FZ1073: What happened mid-air?
A Dubai–Tel Aviv flight sent emergency and hijack-alert codes near Jordan, turned back and landed in Saudi Arabia. Here is what is known.
What happened mid-air?
Dubai to Tabuk instead of Tel Aviv. Times are from Flightradar24 tracking data.
Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, takes off for Tel Aviv. Ynet put the number of passengers at 174.
From 05:21 GMT · Sharp descent
Flightradar24 data shows the jet leaving its 34,000 ft cruise in a steep descent, a sharp climb and another descent, settling around 15,000 ft by 05:33 GMT.
05:28 GMT · Near Jordan
The transponder switches to 7700: general emergency.
05:35 GMT · Minutes later
The code changes to 7500: unlawful interference, the signal for a possible hijacking.
Course change
The jet turns west, briefly enters Jordanian airspace, then makes a 180-degree turn towards Tabuk. It returns to 7700.
Israel
Israel scrambles fighter jets amid fears of a hijacking. PM Netanyahu holds an urgent security meeting.
About 07:00 GMT · Tabuk, Saudi Arabia
The aircraft lands safely at Tabuk, shortly before 10 am Israel time.
After landing
flydubai says everyone on board is safe and accounted for, and that its teams are working with the relevant authorities.
Route is approximate. The dashed line shows the rest of the planned route to Tel Aviv. Israel time is GMT+3.
7700 vs 7500: Why Israel feared a hijacking
Two transponder codes, minutes apart
7700
General emergencySignals any serious problem on board. Air traffic controllers give the flight priority.
7500
Unlawful interferenceThe code for a possible hijacking. It lets pilots raise the alarm without speaking on the radio.
Israeli fighter jets scrambledThe Israel-bound plane was near Jordanian airspace when the codes appeared.
What authorities later said
Israeli security officials, cited by Israeli media, said the emergency stemmed from a physical altercation between the pilots. The Prime Minister’s Office said the diversion was “not believed to be a hijacking incident”, Reuters reported.
What is squawk 7500?
A squawk is a four-digit code a pilot enters into the aircraft’s transponder so it shows up on air traffic control screens. Three codes are reserved for emergencies:
7500Hijacking / unlawful interference
7600Radio failure
7700General emergency
Inside the flydubai cockpit: what is confirmed, what is not?
Reports are still emerging, and some conflict
Confirmed or reported by officials
Pilots were involved in a physical altercationIsraeli security officials cited by Israeli media; a regional official told CBS News. Not yet confirmed by flydubai
Emergency codes 7700 and 7500 were transmittedFlightradar24 tracking data
The aircraft diverted to Saudi ArabiaFlight-tracking data; flydubai
Israel scrambled fighter jetsReuters; CBS News
The plane landed safely at Tabukflydubai; Flightradar24
Everyone on board was safe and accounted forflydubai
Reported, but under investigation
Exactly how the fight beganNot established
Whether either pilot deliberately set the emergency codesNot established
Claims about a weaponReported by some Israeli media; not independently confirmed
Claims that one pilot tried to take over or crash the aircraftReported by some Israeli media; not independently confirmed
Some Israeli outlets now describe a far more serious scenario. Officials quoted by international media describe a pilot altercation that is still under investigation. flydubai has not publicly explained the cause.
Sources: flydubai, Flightradar24, Reuters, CBS News, Ynet, The Times of Israel. Map: Natural Earth.
The flight took off from the United Arab Emirates for Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport. Israeli prime minister said the alleged assailant, who, according to an official, was an Omani national, was arrested after the plane landed in Saudi’s Tabuk airport.
In a video statement issued by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu described almost all passengers as Israelis, saying, “All passengers are out of harm’s way.” Quoting a passenger, Netanyahu said that passengers, along with a member of the crew, broke into the cockpit after the aircraft “entered a tailspin and began to dive” and found the co-pilot “trying to sabotage the plane’s systems.” The Israeli leader added, “They saved many lives. They prevented a heavy disaster.”
Flight plunged from 34,000 feet
News agency Reuters quoted Israeli officials saying that the Flydubai flight transmitted emergency signals. According to Flightradar24, the Boeing 737 plane suddenly and rapidly plummeted from 34,000 feet to nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before the first emergency signal was sent. As the flight landed in Saudi Arabia, Israeli PMO’s spokesperson Doron Spielman said the midair scare was not believed to have been a hijacking, and referring it as a “different incident”.
Netanyahu recounts passenger’s account
Netanyahu said, “I spoke with one of the Israeli passengers. He told me that the plane went into a spin and began to dive. He told me that somehow he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members and together they neutralized the stabbing pilot while he was trying to sabotage the aircraft’s systems. Another air crew that was on the plane entered the cockpit and managed to stabilize the plane.”
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More