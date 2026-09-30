Flydubai pilot ‘tried to crash plane’ after stabbing co-pilot: Netanyahu

Netanyahu described the midair scare as "a highly severe security incident" and said that Saudi authorities have arrested the co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073. (Photo: X/AP/ enhanced via AI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that one of the pilots of a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight stabbed the other pilot in the cockpit and apparently tried to crash the plane, but passengers then held him down while other pilots landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu described the midair scare as “a highly severe security incident” and said that Saudi authorities have arrested the co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073 and will interrogate him.