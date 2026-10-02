Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack: How a 6-year-old girl’s washroom trip triggered alarm

A six-year-old girl’s request to use the lavatory set in motion a chain of events that brought passengers rushing toward the cockpit of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 after Indian captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot during the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on Wednesday.
Nina Manes, who was travelling with her parents, Tali and Zvika, had asked her mother to take her to the lavatory. As Tali accompanied her daughter toward the front of the plane, she heard strange noises and knocking coming from the cockpit. She alerted a nearby flight attendant and urged the crew member to check what was happening, according to her account to Israel’s Channel 12.
Mother hears cockpit struggle, alerts crew
Tali said she first heard strange noises and knocking from inside the cockpit and alerted a nearby flight attendant. When the cockpit door was opened, she said she saw blood and a violent struggle. “There was blood all over the cockpit and very, very sharp fighting moves,” she told Channel 12. She then screamed, “He’s stabbing the pilot, he’s stabbing the pilot, come help!”
In a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Machchhar described how he managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries. “I knew that the aircraft was going down … I had fallen to the ground. I told myself that the door is right there, just open it. I managed to do it and people entered,” he said.
Passengers overpower accused pilot as plane nosedives
As Flydubai Flight FZ1073 plunged from about 34,000 feet to 16,600 feet, passengers rushed toward the cockpit and helped overpower the co-pilot who had attacked Machchhar. Associated Press reported that the aircraft later went through further sharp altitude changes before making an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
In a video posted on social media during the incident, a bloodied passenger described the situation as a hijacking and said the attackers had been subdued. “We’re here during the hijacking of an aeroplane. At this point we’ve subdued the terrorists; we’re approaching landing. Whoever is hearing me, we need help,” he said.
Passengers recount terrifying moments
Yasmin Abu Kasis, whose daughter Miriam was on the flight, told AP that Miriam saw a man with a weapon and a pilot on the floor and heard screaming. “The plane started to lose control. So all the people screamed,” Yasmin said.
Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers.
Experience
Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects.
Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats.
Expertise
His core areas of focus include:
US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts.
US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences.
Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments.
Authoritativeness and trustworthiness
Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More