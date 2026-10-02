Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack: How a 6-year-old girl’s washroom trip triggered alarm

A six-year-old girl’s request to use the lavatory set in motion a chain of events that brought passengers rushing toward the cockpit of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 after Indian captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot during the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on Wednesday.

Nina Manes, who was travelling with her parents, Tali and Zvika, had asked her mother to take her to the lavatory. As Tali accompanied her daughter toward the front of the plane, she heard strange noises and knocking coming from the cockpit. She alerted a nearby flight attendant and urged the crew member to check what was happening, according to her account to Israel’s Channel 12.