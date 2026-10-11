$43.5 million at stake? Flydubai passengers plan lawsuit after cockpit attack

The majority passengers on a Flydubai flight that its Omani co-pilot tried to crash are reportedly planning a class action suit against the airline and the transportation ministries of the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The flight saw a midair cockpit brawl betweem the Omani attacker and the wounded Indian hero pilot, who prevented the crash.

Flydubai passengers seek hundreds of millions in damages

The suit, which is being readied, is poised to seek hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for the incident in which the Omani co-pilot, identified as Hammam al-Hammami, stabbed Indian Captain Smit Machchhar between Dubai and Tel Aviv last month, Times of Israel reported, citing Calcalist business news outlet.

About 100 passengers of the 174 onboard the plane have signed on the legal suit and have appointed a passenger committee to manage the case. The committee will be led by Tzvika Manes, one of the Israelis who took down the attacker.

How much compensation could passengers receive?

Reports in Hebrew media stated that passengers are expected to win about $200,000 to $250,000 each in compensation due to the attack. If all 174 passengers are compensated, the total amount would run up to $43.5 million, excluding legal fees.

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UAE and Israeli authorities face scrutiny

The suit is one of the latest attempts by the flydubai passengers to hold the authorities accountable for an incident wherein the UAE authorities have said the Omani co-pilot had intended to seize and crash the FZ1073 plane into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on September 30 in a suicide attack. However, the UAE’s Attorney General, Hamad Saif al Shamsi, in a statement, didn’t appear to implicate flydubai in any wrongdoing.

The UAE prosecutors believe that the thwarted attack was ⁠inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US. After the incident, Israel’s Transportation Ministry, which oversees civil aviation protocols, has come under scrutiny. The attack continues to be investigated by the UAE authorities.