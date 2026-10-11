$43.5 million at stake? Flydubai passengers plan lawsuit after cockpit attack

Flydubai FZ1073 attack: Around 100 passengers are preparing a class action suit seeking millions in damages after a co-pilot stabbed the Indian captain.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 11, 2026 07:20 PM IST First published on: Oct 11, 2026 at 07:20 PM IST
flydubai, smit machchhar, dentistAfter the passengers and flydubai crew overpowered the Omani co-pilot, reportedly identified as Hamam al-Hammami, Dr Musaev treated Indian pilot Machchhar. (Photo: X/ enhanced via AI)

The majority passengers on a Flydubai flight that its Omani co-pilot tried to crash are reportedly planning a class action suit against the airline and the transportation ministries of the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The flight saw a midair cockpit brawl betweem the Omani attacker and the wounded Indian hero pilot, who prevented the crash.

Flydubai passengers seek hundreds of millions in damages

The suit, which is being readied, is poised to seek hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for the incident in which the Omani co-pilot, identified as Hammam al-Hammami, stabbed Indian Captain Smit Machchhar between Dubai and Tel Aviv last month, Times of Israel reported, citing Calcalist business news outlet.

About 100 passengers of the 174 onboard the plane have signed on the legal suit and have appointed a passenger committee to manage the case. The committee will be led by Tzvika Manes, one of the Israelis who took down the attacker.

How much compensation could passengers receive?

Reports in Hebrew media stated that passengers are expected to win about $200,000 to $250,000 each in compensation due to the attack. If all 174 passengers are compensated, the total amount would run up to $43.5 million, excluding legal fees.

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UAE and Israeli authorities face scrutiny

The suit is one of the latest attempts by the flydubai passengers to hold the authorities accountable for an incident wherein the UAE authorities have said the Omani co-pilot had intended to seize and crash the FZ1073 plane into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on September 30 in a suicide attack. However, the UAE’s Attorney General, Hamad Saif al Shamsi, in a statement, didn’t appear to implicate flydubai in any wrongdoing.

The UAE prosecutors believe that the thwarted attack was ⁠inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US. After the incident, Israel’s Transportation Ministry, which oversees civil aviation protocols, has come under scrutiny. The attack continues to be investigated by the UAE authorities.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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