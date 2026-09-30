Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Saudi Arabia; Israeli PM Netanyahu holds meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is holding consultations over a ⁠Flydubai ​flight from the United Arab ​Emirates’ Dubai to ​Israel’s Tel Aviv ⁠that was diverted from ‌its path, three Israeli security officials told Reuters ⁠on ⁠Wednesday, news agency Reuters reported.

‌A spokesperson ‌for ​the ​Israeli ​prime minister’s office ​said the ​diversion to ​Saudi ​Arabia of the ⁠flight is ⁠not ⁠believed ⁠to ‌be a hijacking ​incident,

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.