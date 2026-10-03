Flydubai flight FZ1073 co-pilot attacked Indian captain with an axe, UAE probe finds

The weapon used in the flydubai plane cockpit attack on Wednesday has been identified now. After an investigation, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday that Omani co-pilot of flight FZ1073 Hamam al-Hammami allegedly used an axe to attack Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in an attempt to take control of the plane bound for Israel.

The UAE and Israel are calling the incident a terror attack, while flydubai has termed it an “altercation”.

As per UAE statement, the passengers and crew members intervened after the co-pilot after he caused the plane to suddenly plunge, helping bringing the aircraft under control.

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The flight eventually made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The captain was seriously injured in the incident and both pilots were later taken to the UAE, which is leading the investigation.

What is a crash axe?

A crash axe is a mandatory safety and emergency tool kept inside the cockpit of commercial aircraft. It is designed to allow flight crew punch through the aircraft’s bodywork, or interior panels to free trapped passengers or crew after a crash.

Pilots can also use it to shatter reinforced cockpit or cabin windows if emergency exits are blocked. The handle of the crash axe is typically insulated so crew members can cut through live electrical wires during an onboard fire.

Most air safety authorities, such as European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), require all large commercial passenger and cargo aircraft operated by air carriers to be equipped with an accessible crash axe.

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What happens to the co-pilot now?

The investigation has raised qyestions about how the co-pilot came to be in the cockpit despite having previously been removed from flying duties in Oman over concerns about extremist views.

According to The Guardian report, a person familiar with the matter said the co-pilot had worked for Oman’s national airline but was barred from flying after questions were raised about his views. He was later moved to an administrative position at Oman Air before eventually being hired by UAE-based flydubai.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. It was not immediately clear what background and security checks were carried out when he was hired by flydubai.

As per the Wall Street Journal, a senior official confirmed that the co-pilot had been removed from flying duties and later assigned administrative work at Oman Air.

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The indian captain who was badly wounded during the attack has said he used his remaining strength to unlock the cockpit door after being stabbed.

People who heard loud noises inside the cockpit then entered, delt with the co-pilot and helped regain control of the aircraft.

The UAE prosecutor general said the co-pilot’s actions had put the aircraft at risk of crashing.

Investigators probing possible extremist motive

Security agencies from four countries in the region are investigating the incident, with assistance from the US and other Western governments, an official familiar with the investigation said, The Guardian reported.

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UAE senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday said that the incident was a dangerous terrorist act.

According to The Gaurdian, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radicalisation, but did not provide evidence for the claim.

The co-pilot’s Instagram account was active until Wednesday before it was deleted.