Flydubai co-pilot planned 9/11-style suicide attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, acted alone: UAE

Hamam Al Hammami, the Omani co-pilot of flydubai FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, allegedly planned to hijack the aircraft and use it to carry out a suicide attack on the passenger terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, to cause the greatest possible loss of life, the United Arab Emirates’ attorney general said Friday.

Counsellor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the UAE Attorney-General, said the investigation into flight FZ1073, scheduled to travel to Tel Aviv on September 30, found that the 29-year-old suspect had developed a premeditated terrorist plot.

According to a statement carried by the UAE state news agency, the suspect had used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and the airport before allegedly attempting to execute the plan on his third journey.

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The suspect confessed to acting alone, but investigators are continuing to examine possible accomplices, other connections and the evidence gathered during the probe.

On October 3, UAE authorities had described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack after the co-pilot allegedly assaulted the captain with a crash axe and tried to take control of the aircraft.

Suspect’s alleged radicalisation and aviation career

The UAE Attorney-General said investigators had traced the suspect’s ideological and professional background. According to the findings announced by the authorities, signs of his alleged drift towards extremism first emerged in 2017, when he was studying in Australia.

During that period, he was allegedly influenced by extremist literature and online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks. The investigation said these influences developed into ideas advocating violence and terrorism.

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Hammami also allegedly drew inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States. According to the UAE statement, the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft became firmly established in his thinking. His confession reportedly linked this thinking to his decision to pursue an aviation career.

The Attorney-General said the suspect had worked for several airlines during his professional career. He was employed by Oman Air from 2020 to 2024, joined Royal Air Maroc in early 2025 for several months and moved to Flydubai in January 2026.

However, the details about his employment history differ from earlier reporting. Reuters reported on October 3 that Royal Air Maroc said the suspect underwent three months of training with the airline in 2025, but his application for employment was rejected.

Alleged links investigated

According to the UAE Attorney-General’s statement, the suspect said while studying in Melbourne, Australia, he regularly attended a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). He allegedly became acquainted with individuals associated with a centre known as “My Centre”.

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The suspect reportedly said the centre was managed by a Lebanese man known as “Abu Hamza” and received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. These claims form part of the account presented by the authorities and have not been independently established in the information available.

The investigation also said the suspect had prepared himself psychologically and physically for the alleged plot by increasing his exposure to material promoting terrorism and training in boxing under a private coach.

Investigators are continuing to examine whether he acted entirely alone or had connections with other individuals or organisations.

How the attack unfolded aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073

According to the UAE investigation, the suspect allegedly took the Indian captain Smit Machchhar by surprise inside the cockpit and attacked him with an emergency axe while the aircraft was en route to Tel Aviv.

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The captain resisted the assault and attempted to call for help. A reserve pilot assigned to the return flight was also on board and was near the cockpit when the attack occurred.

The reserve pilot reportedly noticed the cockpit door opening and closing repeatedly in an unusual manner. He approached the cockpit and used the access code to enter, where he witnessed the co-pilot attacking the captain.

He intervened with the assistance of a cabin crew member and several passengers. Together, they rescued the injured captain and restrained the suspect.

Meanwhile, the reserve pilot and his co-pilot regained control of the aircraft, diverted it from its planned route and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

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A reserve flydubai pilot travelling on the flight took control of the aircraft and landed it in Tabuk, where Saudi authorities detained the suspect.

The incident occurred on September 30, when flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Indian captain Smit Machchhar was injured in the attack.

Recruitment checks and forensic findings

The UAE investigation also examined how the suspect had been recruited by flydubai. According to the Attorney-General, he met the professional and security requirements for employment, including holding a pilot’s licence, providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the required checks.

The procedures, however, did not reveal indications of his alleged extremist views or an intention to carry out a terrorist plot, the statement said.

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The forensic medical report found that the captain’s injuries were concentrated on the head, an area described by the authorities as vital and potentially fatal. The injuries were recent, consistent with the timing of the incident and caused by an implement whose characteristics matched an emergency axe, according to the findings.

The report was said to be consistent with the statements made by the suspect and the captain, as well as witness testimony.

The Public Prosecution also recorded statements from the captain, the reserve pilot, his co-pilot and other crew members. The suspect provided a detailed confession in the presence of his lawyer and with the legally prescribed safeguards in place, the UAE statement said.

Investigation continues

The UAE Public Prosecution is continuing to examine the evidence, review recordings and technical reports, and investigate the possible involvement of accomplices or other connections.

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Although the suspect confessed to acting alone, authorities said they were still verifying that claim. Further findings will be announced when appropriate, in line with the requirements of the ongoing investigation.