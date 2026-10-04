‘I thought I’m going to die’: Indian Flydubai captain tells Netanyahu what he did next

In a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar says he thought he was going to die, then opened the cockpit door a second time and let passengers in.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 4, 2026 12:32 PM IST First published on: Oct 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Flydubai pilot attack:A FlyDubai aircraft carrying Israelis who experienced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia is seen parked at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo: AP)

When Smit Machchhar lay on the floor of his cockpit on 30 September, hurt, unable to see well and with the plane dropping, he had one task left: get to the door. In a video call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, the Indian captain of Flydubai flight FZ1073 said he thought he was going to die, and used what strength he had to open it.

The Boeing 737 Max was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board, most of them Israelis. Machchhar, who has flown for 17 years, says he opened the door twice. The first time, the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, shut it and he fell to the floor. The second time, people were waiting outside. They came in, overpowered al-Hammami and helped bring the cockpit back under control. The plane landed in Tabuk, in north-west Saudi Arabia.

What did he feel when the first blow came?

Machchhar said the plane was flying normally when the co-pilot stood up to pray. He did not think it unusual and, out of respect, chose not to look behind him. After about four to five minutes, he felt a hard blow to the back of his head.

Also Read Flydubai FZ1073: Who were mystery pilots who saved the plane after Smit Machchhar was attacked?

It was so sudden that he thought the aircraft itself had been hit. When a second blow came, he understood the attack was from the person behind him. “The co-pilot’s initial blows had completely blurred my vision,” he told Netanyahu. He could feel the plane going sharply down.

“I thought I’m going to die”: what made him try the door again?

Machchhar said he reached the door and opened it once. Al-Hammami closed it, and he fell to the floor. He knew then that he had one more chance.

“I thought I’m going to die and that’s when I pushed against everything,” he said. When the door opened again, he saw people waiting outside. They rushed in, and the fight ended.

In an earlier call, on 2 October, he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was fighting for his own life, but “was not going to let others die”. He also said he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the attack.

Story continues below this ad

How does the cockpit door work?

Netanyahu asked about “pulling the pin” on the door. Machchhar said there is no pin. Inside the cockpit, the door opens with a twist of a knob. People outside need a code.

Most Read
1Flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami: His past, a crash axe, a ‘terror’ plot — 5 big updates
2Who is Hamam al-Hammami? Flydubai co-pilot, who stabbed India’s Smit Machchhar
3Flydubai FZ1073: Who were mystery pilots who saved the plane after Smit Machchhar was attacked?
4Flydubai FZ1073 security questions: How did an Omani pilot get onto a Tel Aviv-bound flight?
5Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack: How a 6-year-old girl’s washroom trip triggered alarm
6US Visa October Bulletin 2026: EB-2 India cutoff remains November 2013. What it means

His colleagues were trying the code, but al-Hammami was keeping the door shut. The hard part was reaching the knob. Once his hand was on it, one short, quick twist was enough.

‘Hero of Israel, India and the world’

Netanyahu used those words for Machchhar and invited him and PM Modi to Israel for the country’s Independence Day. He also said the co-pilot had gone through “Islamist radical indoctrination”.

Also read Flydubai attacker studied at British university, backed violence against women, Russia’s war

Machchhar has been moved from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, where he is recovering. Authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel are looking into the facts, the motive and whether the attack was planned or linked to terrorism.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments