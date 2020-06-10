George Floyd, cop accused of killing him worked together and didn’t get along, says ex-colleague

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appears on closed-circuit television from a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minn., Monday, June 8, 2020. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appears on closed-circuit television from a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minn., Monday, June 8, 2020. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

George Floyd reportedly had a history of not getting along with Minneapolis police official Derek Chauvin, who is charged with the African-American’s death, a colleague of theirs told CBS News. They worked together at a nightclub prior to Floyd’s death.

Both Floyd and Chauvin were part of the security team at El Nuevo Rodeo⁠ — a popular nightclub in South Minneapolis, CNN reported last month. The duo was often at odds and was known to disagree with one another, their colleague David Pinney has now revealed. “It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” Pinney told CBS News.

The former owner of the nightclub, Maya Santamaria confirmed that Chauvin and Floyd had a few overlapping shifts in the past year. In an interview with CNN in May, Santamaria said that while they would have crossed paths, she couldn’t confirm whether they knew each other personally.

While Santamaria had employed Floyd as a security guard, Chauvin was hired to sit outside the club in his police vehicle during his off-duty hours. When asked whether she felt they could have shared a strained relationship, Santamaria said that she believed Chauvin was “afraid and intimidated” by black people.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Floyd’s family, has pressed for second-degree murder charges to be upgraded to first-degree murder against Chauvin as he knew who Floyd was when the incident occurred, CBS reported. He further argued that the amount of time Chauvin had pinned Floyd to the ground showed an “intentional will to do bodily harm”.

In a video that surfaced online in May, Chauvin was seen suffocating Floyd by pinning him to the ground under his knee for over eight minutes. Floyd’s death has ignited nationwide protests against police brutality and the systemic oppression of African-Americans.

