Florida braces for record cold as Arctic air from winter storm Fern moves in

Last week, a cold winter storm named “Fern” took over the United States. Fuelled by a powerful surge of Arctic air, the winter storm has killed at least 62 people and knocked out oil output and power stations all over the country.

And while Florida won’t be affected by the massive blankets of snow and ice taking over the rest of the US, frosty windshields and flurries are making people stay in the comfort of their homes.

According to Ana Torres-Vazquez, a forecaster working for the National Weather Service in Miami, a cold front has already caused the temperature to drop by a couple of degrees, but Florida could be getting a record-breaking winter this weekend.

“It looks like temperatures across South Florida are dipping into the 30s (Fahrenheit) for most of the metro area and maybe into the 20s for areas near Lake Okeechobee. And that windchill could make those temperatures feel even cooler,” Torres-Vazquez added.

Since Florida has a pretty temperate weather, residents in the southern part of the state are unlikely to have heavy coats and winter coats, which is why Torres-Vazques advises layering up light clothing and limiting the amount of time spent outside.

Story continues below this ad

In northern Florida, Tony Hurt, another National Weather Service forecaster in the Tampa Bay area, said that there was a 10-20% change of snowfall in the region.

“Most likely if there’s any snow that does actually materialize, it’ll primarily in form of flurries, no accumulations,” he added.

The last time these two areas received snow was flurries in 2010 and 1989. In 1977, about 20 miles east of Tampa, Florida, the heaviest snowfall was recorded with 2 inches of snow.

While only a handful of tourists are expected to go swimming or spend their time on beaches this weekend, several attractions, including most of the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, will operate normally, with their water parks closed to the public.