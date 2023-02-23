scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Florida TV journalist fatally shot while reporting on a murder scene, says police

The two journalists shot in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando, were a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple shootings, Feb. 22, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (AP)

A gunman opened fire on two television journalists reporting on a murder scene near Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, killing one and injuring the other, authorities said.

A 19-year-old suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, was arrested shortly after the shooting, and is also accused of two other shootings that left a 9-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s dead, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a news briefing.

The two journalists shot in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando, were a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13, which is owned by Charter Communications, Mina said.

Moses faces charges in that attack, as well as for the fatal shooting of the 9-year-old girl and wounding of her mother inside their nearby home at about the same time as the journalists were attacked, Mina said.

The suspect, who has a lengthy arrest record, already has been charged with killing the woman in her 20s, who was shot in a vehicle hours earlier, Mina said.

Mina said no motive had been determined for any of the shootings, but he said Moses was believed to be an acquaintance of the first victim.

The sheriff said he did not know whether the two newsmen were targeted because they were journalists or why the suspect entered the home of the woman and her 9-year-old daughter.

