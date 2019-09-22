Florida: Six-year-old arrested for throwing tantrum; grandmother shocked

A six-year-old girl was arrested by Orlando police last week for throwing tantrum in school in Florida, CNN reported. Kaia, a first-grader, was taken to juvenile detention centre last Thursday after she kicked somebody in Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy charter school.

“What do you mean she was arrested. He said there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,” CNN quoted her grandmother Meralyn Kirkland as saying.

According to the CNN report, when Kirkland informed the official that the girl has a medical condition called sleep apnea, and the family is working towards getting that cured, he replied, “Well I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.”

Kaia was handcuffed and took in a police car to the juvenile detention centre where her fingerprints and mug shot were taken.

The fact that a six-year-old’s fingerprints were taken made Kirkland furious. “It hit me like a ton of bricks,” she said. “No six-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot,” she said.

However, Kaia is happy to be back home, CNN reported.