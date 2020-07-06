Florida resident infected with rare, deadly brain-eating amoeba

The amoeba can cause a rare infection of the brain called Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) that destroys brain tissue and is usually fatal, the report said. The amoeba can cause a rare infection of the brain called Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) that destroys brain tissue and is usually fatal, the report said.

Health officials in Florida have said that a person has been infected with a rare and usually deadly brain-eating amoeba, CNN reported. According to the Department of Health, the patient contracted Naegleria fowleri in Hillsborough County.

The amoeba can cause a rare infection of the brain called Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) that destroys brain tissue and is usually fatal, the report said.

Health officials quoted in the report said the amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and canals. Infections can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Once the amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain where it causes PAM.

“It is essential to seek medical attention right away, as the disease progresses rapidly after the start of symptoms,” the health department said.

Since 1962, there have only been 37 reported cases of the amoeba in Florida. In the US, there have been 143 known infected cases of the amoeba, according to the Florida DOH. Only four have survived, the report said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd