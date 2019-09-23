Florida: Police officer under investigation after arresting children aged 6 and 8

Written by Mariel Padilla

An Orlando, Florida, police officer is under investigation after he arrested two children, ages 6 and 8, in separate episodes at a school Thursday, police said.

The officer, Dennis Turner, has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Orlando Rolón, the police chief, said in a statement.

Turner was working as a school resource officer at a charter school when he arrested the children, Rolón said.

Turner was assigned to the Reserve Officer Program. Details of the program were unavailable, but The Orlando Sentinel reported that it is made up of retired officers from the Orlando Police Department.

Departmental policy requires officers to get a supervisor’s approval when arresting anyone under age 12.

During the arrest of the 8-year-old, the transporting officer was unaware that Turner had failed to get a supervisor’s approval, the chief said.

The child was processed through the Juvenile Assessment Center and released to a relative shortly after, Rolón said.

The gender of the child and what led to the arrest were not disclosed. Police did not release the children’s names.

The officer who transported the 6-year-old to the center verified that Turner had not received approval for the arrest and immediately halted the process. According to Rolón, the child was returned to school before being processed.

“As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old, this is very concerning to me,” he said.

Meralyn Kirkland told the television station WKMG that the 6-year-old, her granddaughter Kaia, was arrested after having a tantrum at the charter school, Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.

Kirkland said she received a call informing her that Kaia had kicked a staff member at the school, had been charged with battery and was on her way to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Kirkland said she tried to explain to Turner that her granddaughter had sleep apnea, a sleep disorder, and that they were working to resolve it.

She told the station that Turner had responded, “Well, I have sleep apnea, and I don’t behave like that.”

“No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car,” Kirkland said.

Turner served on the police force for 23 years and retired in June 2018, according to the department. By the end of his career, he was earning more than $100,000 a year, according to a database of public officials’ salaries maintained by The Orlando Business Journal.

Turner was charged with aggravated child abuse in 1998 in connection with his 7-year-old son, The Orlando Sentinel reported. He was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, The Sentinel reported, but the disposition of the case was unclear Sunday.

In 2016, he was reprimanded for using excessive force after stunning a man five times with a Taser during an arrest, the newspaper reported.

Neither Turner nor Kirkland could be reached for comment Sunday.

Administrators at the charter school, which serves students from kindergarten through fifth grade, did not respond to calls or emails Sunday.

Dr. Victor M. Fornari, vice chairman for child and adolescent psychiatry at Northwell Health’s Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, New York, said it was hard to argue that children as young as 6 or 8 could merit being arrested.

The mental health system — not the criminal justice system — is the one commonly relied on in a situation like this, he said.

“Arresting them and putting them under handcuffs is traumatizing,” he said. “There’s no clinical benefit to the child or society.”