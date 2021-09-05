scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Must Read

Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armour including a bulletproof vest when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

By: AP | Florida |
September 5, 2021 11:42:35 pm
After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies where dozens if not hundreds of rounds were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. (Representational)

Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gunbattle early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armour including a bulletproof vest when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies where dozens if not hundreds of rounds were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 05: Latest News

Advertisement