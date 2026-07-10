Florida airport renamed Donald J Trump International Airport, a first after sitting US President

The Palm Beach airport in Florida has been renamed after Donald Trump, in a first instance where an airport has been renamed after a sitting US President. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the facility will be named after Trump, effective Thursday, Reuters reported.
The renaming of the airport, from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J Trump International Airport, is the latest boost to the Republican leader’s support in his adopted state of Florida, home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
“I don’t think there’s anybody more synonymous with Palm Beach than Donald Trump in maybe all of Florida,” Trump’s son Eric Trump told Fox News in an interview.
After assuming office for a second time, Trump has named Navy warships, a visa programme for wealthy foreigners, a government-run drug website and federal saving scheme for children after his name.
Recently, Trump’s name was added the to the United States Institute of Peace building, however, the move was rejected by US courts.
How was Florida airport renamed
The process to rename the airport began in March this year, after Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a legislation to amend the state law.
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The airport website stated, “Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation amending Section 332.0075, Florida Statutes: -preempting to the State of Florida the authority to name major commercial service airports, including Palm Beach International Airport (PBI).”
Once the change comes into effect on July 9, the airport’s locational identifier (LID) will be changed to “DJT”, while the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) identifier will be changed to “KDJT”.
However, passengers will be required to use PBI to book flights until August 18 when it will be reflected on baggage tags, tickets and airline reservation systems, the airport said. The name change cost the airport around $5.5 million.
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“Pilots and aviation partners will see the new codes reflected in FAA publications and aeronautical systems at that time. All required technical updates are being coordinated according to FAA procedures to ensure safety and continuity,” the airport added.
The first flight to the newly named airport had Eric Trump and his family aboard in the pre-dawn hours on a private plane.
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