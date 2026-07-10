Florida airport renamed Donald J Trump International Airport, a first after sitting US President

The Florida airport has been renamed after US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

The Palm Beach airport in Florida has been renamed after Donald Trump, in a first instance where an airport has been renamed after a sitting US President. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the facility will be named after Trump, effective Thursday, Reuters reported.

The renaming of the airport, from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J Trump International Airport, is the latest boost to the Republican leader’s support in his adopted state of Florida, home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

“I don’t ​think there’s anybody more synonymous with Palm Beach than Donald Trump in maybe all ​of Florida,” Trump’s son Eric Trump told Fox News in an interview.