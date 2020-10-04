Floods sweep southeast France and northern Italy, several missing

Around 850 emergency workers have been deployed to help in rescue and recovery efforts.(Vincent-Xavier Morvan/AFP via DW)

An Italian fireman died and at least 19 people were unaccounted for in France and Italy on Saturday after floodwaters tore through border regions. The storm, dubbed Alex, prompted heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, according to regional authorities.

The 53-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed in Italy after being struck by a falling tree in the Valle d’Aosta region, while three people in a van were swept away by flooding in Val Roya on the Italian border with France.

Six German trekkers were among the missing after failing to return from a mountain trip in the northern Italian province of Cuneo.

Locals warned to stay indoors

Residents near the coastal city of Nice were urged to stay indoors as a storm dumped 450 millimeters (17.7 inches) of rain over 24 hours in some areas, Meteo France reported. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi described the fallout of the storm as something he has “never seen before.”

“The roads and about 100 houses were swept away or partially destroyed,” he told French news channel BFM.

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked the rescuers deployed in the field.

“Together we will get through this ordeal,” he wrote on Twitter.

Communities in mountainous terrain close to the Italian border were worst affected by flooding.

Houses and a bridge were swept away by the floodwaters. Roads to several villages were also cut, and thousands of households across the southeast were without power.

Paris sending reinforcements

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Twitter that he would travel to the affected Alpes-Maritimes department as soon as it was possible to do so.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the government would send additional helicopters and firefighters to the region to help in the search efforts.

Around 850 emergency workers have been deployed to help in rescue and recovery efforts.

