Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Flood-hit Pakistan works to prevent overflow of biggest lake

Already 1,00,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the effort to keep the lake from overflowing, an outcome that authorities fear could affect hundreds of thousands more.

With record rainfall and melting of glaciers, Pakistan has been devastated by floods as around 1,400 people have been killed and around 33 millions displaced while properties worth of crores destroyed.(AP/FILE)

Pakistan was scrambling on Tuesday to widen a breach in its biggest lake and prevent the waters from overflowing to swamp nearby towns, so worsening unprecedented floods that have inundated a third of the South Asian nation.

Waters brought by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,325, including 466 children, national disaster officials have said.

“We have widened the earlier breach at Manchar to reduce the rising water level,” Jam Khan Shoro, irrigation minister in the southern province of Sindh told Reuters late on Monday, referring to the lake, whose waters authorities seek to drain.

Also Read: |The floods in Pakistan highlight the imminent need for friendlier relations with our neighbour

“Till yesterday there was enormous pressure on the dikes of Johi and Mehar towns, but people are fighting it out by strengthening the dikes,” district official Murtaza Shah said on Tuesday, adding that 80% to 90% of townspeople had already fled.

Also Read: |Pakistan floods: Pregnant women in urgent need of health care

Those who remain are attempting to strengthen existing dikes with machinery provided by district officials.

The waters have turned the nearby town of Johi into a virtual island, as a dike built by locals holds back the water.

“After the breach at Manchar, the water has started to flow, earlier it was sort of stagnant,” one resident, Akbar Lashari, said by telephone, following Sunday’s initial breach of the freshwater lake.

Also Read: |Pakistan floods: UNHCR rushes aid

The rising waters have also inundated the nearby Sehwan airport, civil aviation authorities said.

The floods have followed record-breaking summer heat, with the government and the United Nations both having blamed climate change for the extreme weather and the resulting devastation.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:45:17 pm
Explained by The Indian Express
