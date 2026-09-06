Flights suspended, schools closed as Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

An ash plume from Anak Krakatau was detected drifting towards parts of Jakarta, Banten and West Java. (Image: AP)

Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau erupted early Sunday, sending volcanic ash across parts of western Indonesia and forcing the temporary suspension of flight operations at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The eruption also disrupted school activities and fishing in areas affected by the ash.

The airport initially suspended operations until 5:30 am but extended the halt until 9:30 am after volcanic ash was detected in the area. Indonesia’s transportation ministry said the disruption affected 209 flights, including several international services.

Passengers at the country’s busiest airport were seen seeking refunds and collecting checked baggage as the number of cancelled flights increased. The eruption had been continuing since late Friday, according to Indonesian authorities.