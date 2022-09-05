scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Flights cancelled, some production suspended in Japan as storm nears

Some 70 flights were cancelled on Monday, Japanese media said

A view shows a fallen roadside tree during strong winds brought by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on September 4, 2022. (Kyodo/via REUTERS)

Japan on Monday braced for the impact of a strong approaching typhoon, with airlines cancelling flights and some companies suspending production at factories in the western part of the country.

Typhoon Hinnamnor was already pounding parts of the westernmost main island of Kyushu with heavy rain on Monday, with both rain and winds expected to worsen as the storm brushes by on Tuesday and heads towards Korea, which raised its typhoon alert level to the highest.

Parts of Kyushu were expected to be hit by some 300 millimetres (12 inches) of rain in the 24 hours to noon on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, also warning of strong winds and storm surges.

Some 70 flights were cancelled on Monday, Japanese media said. Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan, while Nissan Motor Corp and Nissan Shatai Co subsidiaries in Fukuoka prefecture were expected to suspend production for Monday night and Tuesday daylight shifts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:07:55 pm
Next Story

Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement