Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam’s airport due to strike

Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed on Saturday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike for several hours on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.

The strike by KLM baggage handlers coincided with the first day of school holidays and families flying on vacation for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in many countries. It ended around noon, but delays were expected to continue well into the afternoon.

The strike “has given us a very unpleasant start to the holiday period that so many people have been looking forward to”, KLM said in a statement.

The strike ended after baggage handlers spoke to KLM management. The carrier said discussions focused on staff shortages, heavy workload and long-term employment prospects for ground staff. “We will of course continue these conversations in the coming period,” KLM said.

Late morning, Schiphol said on its website that its terminals were so busy it was advising passengers not to come to the airport.