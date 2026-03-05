Flight Status Today Live Updates: Lufthansa announces flight suspension to and from Tehran until April 30

A Lufthansa plane from Muscat, Oman, the first evacuation flight on behalf of the German government, lands at Frankfurt Airport (AP Photo)

Flight Status Today Live Updates: With the partial reopening of airports across the Middle East, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, several airlines have resumed limited flight operations to various destinations, including India. The move aims to evacuate stranded passengers from Gulf nations to their respective destinations.

Airspace closure in Middle East

However, the regional airspace is still remain closed due to the Iran-Israel war. The airlines have issued travel advisories requesting passengers not to visit airports unless they have received confirmation of their flight status directly from the airline.

