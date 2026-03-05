Flight Status Today Live Updates: Lufthansa announces flight suspension to and from Tehran until April 30

Flight Status Today Live Updates: Check cancelled and delayed flights of Air India, IndiGo, Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways as the US-Israel-Iran conflict disrupts global travel.

A Lufthansa plane from Muscat, Oman, the first evacuation flight on behalf of the German government, lands at Frankfurt Airport (AP Photo)A Lufthansa plane from Muscat, Oman, the first evacuation flight on behalf of the German government, lands at Frankfurt Airport (AP Photo)

Flight Status Today Live Updates: With the partial reopening of airports across the Middle East, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, several airlines have resumed limited flight operations to various destinations, including India. The move aims to evacuate stranded passengers from Gulf nations to their respective destinations.

Airspace closure in Middle East

However, the regional airspace is still remain closed due to the Iran-Israel war. The airlines have issued travel advisories requesting passengers not to visit airports unless they have received confirmation of their flight status directly from the airline.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Iran-Israel war flight cancellations: How Air India, IndiGo, Emirates, Etihad & other airline passengers can get refund and rebook tickets

Flight cancellations today

Airlines have cancelled the scheduled flights to and from Dubai and other countries. Several Indian airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, are operating special flights from the UAE to facilitate the return of passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

Live Updates
Mar 5, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Flight Status Today Live Updates: IndiGo cancels 112 international flights on March 6

IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 112 scheduled flights on March 6 following the restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. However, the flights announced earlier to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE, have now commenced operations.

On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.

"More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3," IndiGo said.

(Read more about the full list)

Mar 5, 2026 04:57 PM IST
Flight Status Today Live Updates: Oman Air announces travel plan for stranded Indian citizens from Sharjah

Oman Air has announced a travel plan for Indian citizens stranded in Sharjah. It advised the travellers to proceed to Muscat by bus from Sharjah and their onward connections to final destinations.

Book your seamless travel between Dubai and India via Muscat. For more information, please visit https://t.co/aUSKlj448a pic.twitter.com/Gh3hqaaNZx
— Oman Air (@omanair) March 5, 2026
Mar 5, 2026 04:44 PM IST
Flight Status Today Live Updates: Qatar Airways announces special relief services to assist stranded travellers

Qatar Airways on Thursday announced the beginning of a limited number of special relief flights to support stranded passengers due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. These services have been planned to: (a) London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam from Muscat; (b) Flight from Riyadh to Frankfurt. It also requested the passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification.

Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. A further update…
— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 5, 2026
Mar 5, 2026 04:36 PM IST
Flight Status Today Live Updates: Oman Air to operate additional flights to/from: London, Mumbai, Bangkok | Check details

Oman Air has announced the operation of additional flight to/from six locations. These are: London, Istanbul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Cairo and Mumbai.

Oman Air will operate additional flights to/from:

📍 London Heathrow (7–16 March)
📍 Istanbul (9–16 March)
📍 Bangkok (8–15 March)
📍 Kuala Lumpur (8–11 March)
📍 Cairo (8–15 March)
📍 Mumbai (7–8 March)

Guests may book on https://t.co/aUSKlj448a or the Oman Air mobile app.… pic.twitter.com/NOWpxeMHjr
— Oman Air (@omanair) March 5, 2026

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments