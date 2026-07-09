‘You know what to do’: Flight instructor’s last words to trainee before jumping off plane

The 42-year-old flight instructor with Flying Parrot Córdoba flying school, Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, was on board the Cessna 150 aircraft giving flying lessons to a 22-year-old student named Rosario, in Toledo, central Argentina. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jáder Reis)

A pilot jumped out of a moving plane and died in Argentina on Saturday, prompting the student he was teaching to fly to land the aircraft by herself.

The 42-year-old flight instructor with Flying Parrot Córdoba flying school, Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, was on board the Cessna 150 aircraft giving flying lessons to a 22-year-old student named Rosario, in Toledo, central Argentina.

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Rosario said that Bertazzo told her, “You know what you have to do, carry on”, before he took off his headphones, unfastened his seatbelt, and opened the door of the aircraft to jump out of the plane.

The plane was unharmed, but Rosario was in shock.