Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Flight data from China Eastern jet points to intentional nosedive – WSJ

In March, a Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members in mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.

By: Reuters |
May 17, 2022 11:25:15 pm
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, search and rescue workers search through debris at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP/File)

Flight data from a black box recovered from a China Eastern jet that crashed earlier this year indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with US officials’ preliminary assessment.

The company and the National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Boeing were up 5.1% in afternoon trade.

