Flight cancellations in Middle East amid Iran-Israel war: Essential guide for Indian citizens stranded in Dubai, UAE
Flight cancellations in Middle East: Hundreds of thousands of travellers remain stranded at various airports across the Middle East, including Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, due to the closure of air spaces in the region following war between Iran and Israel. Major airlines have also issued advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airports.
Airport operations suspended in Middle East: Is travel to India possible now?
If any tourists stranded in the Middle East, particularly in the Abu Dhabi or Dubai, who are planning to return to India, it is not yet possible for them at the moment. This is because several airports in the region, including Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, have suspended flight operations until further notice. The airport authorities have also advised passengers to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest updates.
Passengers stranded by the closure of Dubai International Airport (AP Photo)
UAE Airport update: When will international flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai resume?
It is still not clear when international flight operations will resume from UAE or Dubai. Several airlines, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, have suspended services due to the ongoing airspace closures in the region. The carriers have stated that flights will restart once the airspace is safe and officially reopened.
Passengers whose flights were cancelled, wait at the departure terminal of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon (AP Photo)
Stranded in Dubai/UAE/Abu Dhabi? Here’s how to get official information
To avoid rumours, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has advised travellers to stay informed through official channels. “The members of the Indian community in the UAE are requested not to fall victim to rumours and fake news about the security situation in the country,” it said. It also issued official handles of the Embassy/Consulate/UAE government authorities for updates:
Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi – @IndembAbudhabi
Consulate General of India, Dubai – @cgidubai
UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs – @mofauae
UAE Ministry of Defence – @modgovae
UAE Ministry of Interior – @moiuae
UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority – @NCEMAUAE
Emirates News Agency – @WAMNEWS_ENG
UAE Government Media Office – @UAEmediaoffice
Abu Dhabi Media Office – @ADMediaOffice
Dubai Media Office – @DXBMediaOffice
Passengers wait in front of the Middle East Airlines counter to rebook or buy new tickets at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo)
Airport closures in Middle East: Should passengers travel to airport for flight updates?
No, airlines have advised passengers not to travel to the airport without confirming their flight status. It urged the travellers to check the latest updates on the airline’s official website or through email and SMS notifications before leaving hotels or home for airports.
Dubai/UAE Airport closures: Do stranded tourists have to pay extra hotel charges?
According to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, guests who have reached their scheduled check-out dates but are unable to travel due to reasons beyond their control are requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart. The department further said that the cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi.
Passengers stranded by the closure of Dubai International Airport await for assistance in the airport parking lot in Dubai (AP Photo)
Dubai Airport shutdown: Ticket refund and rebooking rules
Several airlines, including Emirates, have stated in their advisories that passengers booked to travel on or before March 5 have the following options:
Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination up to 20 days from your original date of travel. If you booked your flight with a travel agent, please contact them. If you booked with us directly, contact us at http://emirat.es/support.
Request for refund. You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form at http://emirat.es/refund if you booked with us directly. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.
