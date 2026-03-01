Flight cancellations in Middle East amid Iran-Israel war: Essential guide for Indian citizens stranded in Dubai, UAE

Flight cancellations in Middle East: Hundreds of thousands of travellers remain stranded at various airports across the Middle East, including Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, due to the closure of air spaces in the region following war between Iran and Israel. Major airlines have also issued advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airports.

Flight cancellations due to Iran war: Key things to know for stranded tourists in Dubai, UAE

Airport operations suspended in Middle East: Is travel to India possible now?

If any tourists stranded in the Middle East, particularly in the Abu Dhabi or Dubai, who are planning to return to India, it is not yet possible for them at the moment. This is because several airports in the region, including Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, have suspended flight operations until further notice. The airport authorities have also advised passengers to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest updates.