Flight bomb threat: Austrian airlines jet from Tel Aviv makes emergency landing in Sofia

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An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna with 57 people on board landed in Sofia after the crew reported a bomb threat signal.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 19, 2026 11:25 AM IST First published on: Oct 19, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Austrian Airlines bomb threat:Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv diverts to Sofia after 'threat'. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an emergency landing in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, on Sunday, October 18, after the crew reported a “bomb threat signal”, Reuters reported, citing Sky News. There were 57 people — 51 passengers and six crew — on board. Bulgaria’s transport ministry said a fighter jet flew alongside the plane until it landed, and the passengers were then safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported, and an investigation has begun.

What happened on the flight

Flightradar24 data shows the Airbus A320, registered OE-LZE, was due to leave Tel Aviv for Vienna at 6:40 pm. It was diverted to Sofia at 9:25 pm.

The ministry said the crew raised the alert while the plane was on the border with Romania. In its statement, it said the crew “decided to land in Sofia extraordinarily”.

The BBC said the plane, flying as Austrian Airlines flight 82, left Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday evening and landed at Vasil Levski airport in Sofia about three hours later. It said the landing came about 30 minutes after the alert was first raised.

Fighter jet escort and search

The Bulgarian air force sent up a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane, the ministry said, according to the BBC.

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After the landing, the passengers left the aircraft. Officers then searched the plane. The BBC said an investigation has begun.

What officials and the airline said

Bulgarian and Israeli media said the plane received a bomb threat. Austrian Airlines confirmed the same but gave no more details.

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Reuters said it could not verify the report at first, and that neither Austrian Airlines nor the ministry replied straight away to its requests for comment. The BBC has asked Lufthansa, which owns Austrian Airlines, for comment.

The incident follows other case involving commercial flights in recent weeks:

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  • Flydubai: Last month, a pilot tried to hijack a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv by attacking the captain. The crew and passengers overpowered him, and the plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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