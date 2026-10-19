Flight bomb threat: Austrian airlines jet from Tel Aviv makes emergency landing in Sofia

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an emergency landing in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, on Sunday, October 18, after the crew reported a “bomb threat signal”, Reuters reported, citing Sky News. There were 57 people — 51 passengers and six crew — on board. Bulgaria’s transport ministry said a fighter jet flew alongside the plane until it landed, and the passengers were then safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported, and an investigation has begun.

What happened on the flight

Flightradar24 data shows the Airbus A320, registered OE-LZE, was due to leave Tel Aviv for Vienna at 6:40 pm. It was diverted to Sofia at 9:25 pm.