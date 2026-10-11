Flood sweeps away several houses in Nepal’s Gorkha, warning issued for settlements along Budhi Gandaki River

A flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away several houses in Nepal's Gorkha district on Sunday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 11, 2026 09:32 AM IST First published on: Oct 11, 2026 at 09:31 AM IST
Nepal Flash FloodsFlash floods carrying mud, debris and huge boulders have struck Nepal’s Manaslu region. (Screengrab/X/@EverestToday)

A flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away several houses in Nepal’s Gorkha district early on Sunday, and officials told people living along the river to move to higher ground. Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said he got word of a major flood at 4:35 am. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

The flood came down from Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6. Mishra said early reports pointed to a landslide above Siuribas. Rural Municipality Chair Nima Lama said the landslide blocked the Chumke Khola stream, and the flood followed. Mishra said five to seven houses in the riverbed at Jagat were swept away, and a few more downstream may also have gone.

At 6:40 am, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) sent an SMS alert from its Flood Forecasting Section. It told people not to go near the river until the flood passes, all the way down to Trishuli Dobhan, and to “stay in high places”. Officials are still working to find out what caused the sudden rise in water, which carried mud and sludge.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments