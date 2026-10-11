Flood sweeps away several houses in Nepal’s Gorkha, warning issued for settlements along Budhi Gandaki River

A flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away several houses in Nepal’s Gorkha district early on Sunday, and officials told people living along the river to move to higher ground. Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said he got word of a major flood at 4:35 am. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
The flood came down from Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6. Mishra said early reports pointed to a landslide above Siuribas. Rural Municipality Chair Nima Lama said the landslide blocked the Chumke Khola stream, and the flood followed. Mishra said five to seven houses in the riverbed at Jagat were swept away, and a few more downstream may also have gone.
Flash floods carrying mud, debris and huge boulders have struck Nepal’s Manaslu region after a dry landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River near Lokpa, Chumnubri-6. The river has repeatedly blocked and burst since around 04:00 this morning, 11.10.2026, threatening settlements downstream toward Jagat and Arughat. No casualties have been reported so far. Video ©: Gurung Suna.— Everest Today (@EverestToday) October 11, 2026
At 6:40 am, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) sent an SMS alert from its Flood Forecasting Section. It told people not to go near the river until the flood passes, all the way down to Trishuli Dobhan, and to “stay in high places”. Officials are still working to find out what caused the sudden rise in water, which carried mud and sludge.
बुढीगण्डकी नदीमा बाढी खतरा तहभन्दा माथि रहेको र बढ्नेघट्ने क्रम जारी रहेकोले त्रिसुली नदी बेनिघाट सम्म (अति उच्च जोखिम) रहुनेहुनेले उच्च स्थानमा जानुहोला, मुगलिङ सम्म (उच्च जोखिम) रहनुहुनेले उच्च सतर्कतामा बस्नु होला।— NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) October 11, 2026
(With inputs from agencies)