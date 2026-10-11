Flood sweeps away several houses in Nepal’s Gorkha, warning issued for settlements along Budhi Gandaki River

Flash floods carrying mud, debris and huge boulders have struck Nepal’s Manaslu region. (Screengrab/X/@EverestToday)

A flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away several houses in Nepal’s Gorkha district early on Sunday, and officials told people living along the river to move to higher ground. Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said he got word of a major flood at 4:35 am. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

The flood came down from Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6. Mishra said early reports pointed to a landslide above Siuribas. Rural Municipality Chair Nima Lama said the landslide blocked the Chumke Khola stream, and the flood followed. Mishra said five to seven houses in the riverbed at Jagat were swept away, and a few more downstream may also have gone.