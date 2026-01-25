skip to content
First lady Melania Trump previews new film at private White House screening

The film offers rare behind-the-scenes access to the first lady, who has kept a low public profile during her husband's second term.

January 25, 2026 08:12 AM IST First published on: Jan 25, 2026 at 08:12 AM IST
Melania TrumpFirst lady Melania Trump speaks in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

First lady Melania Trump hosted a private White House screening on Saturday of a new film documenting her life in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the White House said

The movie, “Melania,” is set for a global release on January 30. Saturday’s showing was the first time ‍the ⁠president, her family and close friends saw the film in full, said Marc Beckman, the first lady’s outside adviser and agent.

The trailer opens on Inauguration Day ​in January 2025, showing her donning a navy wide-brimmed ‌hat for the ceremony at the US Capitol. It also depicts her role as an adviser to the president, including a moment in ​which she encourages him to emphasize “peacemaker and unifier” in his inaugural address.

Saturday’s East Room screening followed the president’s tariff threat to Canada, defense of federal agents after a fatal shooting in Minnesota, and preparation for a winter storm barreling through the southern US.

About 70 people across the cultural spectrum attended, including former professional boxer Mike Tyson and Jordan’s Queen Rania, who is featured in the film’s trailer, a person familiar with ‌the event said .Other attendees included Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins, and film director Brett Ratner, as well as Larry Culp, the ‌CEO of General Electric.

Beckman, who produced the film, oversaw the $40 million movie deal with Amazon MGM Studios, plus a follow-up documentary series set for ‌release later this year focusing on some of Melania Trump’s priorities, including children in foster care.

PREMIERE THIS WEEK

This is not a political film at ‌all,” Beckman said in ‍an interview this ⁠week, adding ​that the first lady spearheaded the film’s creative direction.

The movie highlights her fashion choices, diplomatic engagements and the operations surrounding her Secret Service protection. ⁠Beckman said viewers also will see moments that capture the ⁠president’s sense of humor.

Ahead of the public theatrical release of the film next week, the president and first lady will attend a premiere on Thursday at the John F. Kennedy Center for ‌the Performing Arts, renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center by the Trump-appointed board of directors.

The first lady is also scheduled to ring the opening ‌bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday to promote the film. 

