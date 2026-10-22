Shamonda virus: First known human case reported in France; patient dies

Shamonda virus has been linked to the first known human infection in France, where a severely immunocompromised patient died after contracting the livestock-associated virus.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 08:58 PM IST First published on: Oct 22, 2026 at 08:44 PM IST
france virusThe UN's World Health ⁠Organization said it was in contact with French authorities about the outbreak. (Representational photo/ Reuters)

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A first known human case of the Shamonda virus, which is usually found in livestock, was reported in France on Thursday after the patient diagnosed with the infection died, with authorities stating that there was no risk to the general population at this stage.

Reports stated that the patient in whom the virus was detected was severely immunocompromised and was being treated for a serious illness in Lyon. The French government, in a statement, has said that it suspects the patient was bitten by a midge that was carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had circulated among animals ​in spring and summer this year.

 

HEALTH · EXPLAINER

What is Shamonda virus, and what are the risks?

EXPLAINER

What is Shamonda virus?

France has reported the first known human case, in a patient who died. The livestock virus reached Europe this year, decades after it was first detected in Nigeria.

1965first detected, in Nigerian cattle
Late Julyfirst identified in Europe
>12European countries with cases by Oct 20
1known human case, in France
         

01 · WHAT IS IT?

A virus carried by biting midges

It is transmitted by biting midges and mainly affects cattle.

ANIMALS IN WHICH INFECTIONS HAVE BEEN FOUND

CattleMAINLYSheepGoatsHorsesAlpacas 
Shamondathis virus
 
SAME GROUP
 
Schmallenbergcauses reproductive disorders in livestock

02 · WHERE HAS IT SPREAD?

From Nigeria to Europe

Map of Europe, Africa and western Asia     NIGERIA, 1965FRANCEGERMANYSPAINIRELANDPARTS OF AFRICAPARTS OF ASIA 
1965

First detected in cattle in Nigeria; later found in parts of Africa and Asia.

LATE JULY

First identified in Europe. France says it was likely circulating there since spring.

BY OCT 20

Cases in more than a dozen European countries; only France, Germany, Spain and Ireland are named.

03 · THE RISK TO ANIMALS

What it does to livestock

SYMPTOMS

Fever
Diarrhoea
Reduced milk production
SYMPTOMS SERIOUS

MORE SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS

Abortions
Severe foetal malformations
Neurological disorders in some horses

The World Organisation for Animal Health says the long-term impact of the European variants remains uncertain.

04 · THE RISK TO HUMANS

One case, in a vulnerable patient

Midge bite suspectedeastern France
 
Patient in Lyonseverely weakened immune system
 
Brain complicationsvery likely linked, French authorities said

The patient, who was being treated for a serious illness, died. Investigations into the infection and death are continuing.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

An isolated human case, unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time, based on current information.

ISOLATED CASE WIDER SPREAD

05 · ITS CURRENT STATUS

Not on the official watch lists

Not listed by WOAH

Countries are not required to notify the animal health body under its disease-specific reporting rules.

NOT LISTED
Not listed under EU animal health law

So it is not subject to EU disease-specific mandatory surveillance.

NOT LISTED
                        

Available data may not give a complete picture of its spread.

Grid is illustrative: faded squares stand for cases that may go unreported.

      

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Sources: Reuters (Paris, Oct 22), citing French authorities, the World Health Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health. Map: Natural Earth.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

“This is therefore an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient,” the French health ministry said, adding that no public health risk has been identified for the general public to date. An AP report added that Shamonda virus, until now, was considered incapable of infecting humans.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informing about the virus, wrote in a post on X, “France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with Shamonda virus, a virus previously detected only in animals. The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present.”

The WHO chief further said, “WHO is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission, and any potential risk to public health.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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