Shamonda virus: First known human case reported in France; patient dies

A first known human case of the Shamonda virus, which is usually found in livestock, was reported in France on Thursday after the patient diagnosed with the infection died, with authorities stating that there was no risk to the general population at this stage.
Reports stated that the patient in whom the virus was detected was severely immunocompromised and was being treated for a serious illness in Lyon. The French government, in a statement, has said that it suspects the patient was bitten by a midge that was carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had circulated among animals in spring and summer this year.
HEALTH · EXPLAINER
What is Shamonda virus, and what are the risks?
EXPLAINER
What is Shamonda virus?
France has reported the first known human case, in a patient who died. The livestock virus reached Europe this year, decades after it was first detected in Nigeria.
01 · WHAT IS IT?
A virus carried by biting midges
It is transmitted by biting midges and mainly affects cattle.
ANIMALS IN WHICH INFECTIONS HAVE BEEN FOUND
02 · WHERE HAS IT SPREAD?
From Nigeria to Europe
First detected in cattle in Nigeria; later found in parts of Africa and Asia.
First identified in Europe. France says it was likely circulating there since spring.
Cases in more than a dozen European countries; only France, Germany, Spain and Ireland are named.
03 · THE RISK TO ANIMALS
What it does to livestock
SYMPTOMS
MORE SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS
The World Organisation for Animal Health says the long-term impact of the European variants remains uncertain.
04 · THE RISK TO HUMANS
One case, in a vulnerable patient
The patient, who was being treated for a serious illness, died. Investigations into the infection and death are continuing.
An isolated human case, unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time, based on current information.
05 · ITS CURRENT STATUS
Not on the official watch lists
Countries are not required to notify the animal health body under its disease-specific reporting rules.
So it is not subject to EU disease-specific mandatory surveillance.
Available data may not give a complete picture of its spread.
Grid is illustrative: faded squares stand for cases that may go unreported.
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Sources: Reuters (Paris, Oct 22), citing French authorities, the World Health Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health. Map: Natural Earth.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
“This is therefore an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient,” the French health ministry said, adding that no public health risk has been identified for the general public to date. An AP report added that Shamonda virus, until now, was considered incapable of infecting humans.
#France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with #Shamonda virus, a virus only previously detected in animals. The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission. The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present. @WHO is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 22, 2026
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informing about the virus, wrote in a post on X, “France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with Shamonda virus, a virus previously detected only in animals. The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present.”
The WHO chief further said, “WHO is in contact with French authorities who are collecting information to better understand the source of infection in the first human patient, possible routes of transmission, and any potential risk to public health.”