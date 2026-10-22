Shamonda virus: First known human case reported in France; patient dies

A first known human case of the Shamonda virus, which is usually found in livestock, was reported in France on Thursday after the patient diagnosed with the infection died, with authorities stating that there was no risk to the general population at this stage.

Reports stated that the patient in whom the virus was detected was severely immunocompromised and was being treated for a serious illness in Lyon. The French government, in a statement, has said that it suspects the patient was bitten by a midge that was carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had circulated among animals ​in spring and summer this year.