First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday.

“The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada,” Trudeau said on Twitter above a picture of a cargo jet apparently used to transport the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE.

Canada and the United States are set to become the first Western nations after the UK to begin inoculations.The initial 30,000 doses will go to 14 sites across Canada.

The most vulnerable people, including the elderly in long-term care facilities and healthcare workers, will be first in line for shots.

The vaccines left Belgium, where they were produced, on Friday, and traveled to Germany and the United States before being split up and sent to inoculation points in Canada.

