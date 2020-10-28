Fire forces hospital evacuation in Brazil, 2 patients dead

Firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro’s main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some of whom were wheeled out in their beds. Two women who had been hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19 died during the evacuation, the hospital said.

The fire began in the basement of one of several buildings that make up the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, according to fire department spokesman Lauro Boto, and it sent dense black smoke pouring into the sky.

Patients fled the hospital in wheelchairs and on crutches while hospital workers rolled some out to safety in their beds. The hospital said the patients who died were 42-years-old and 82-years-old.

Dozens of anxious relatives of patients at the hospital gathered in the area in hopes of finding out what had happened to their family members.

Firefighters eventually doused the flames. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Last year, a public defenders report issued a report citing a lack of smoke detectors and other fire prevention measures at the hospital saying patients and medical staff were at risk.

